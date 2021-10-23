Saturday 23 October 2021
Renewable energies employed 12 million people globally in 2020

China had a 39% share of global jobs in the renewable energy sector in 2020, followed by the EU, Brazil, India and the US.

ReportsWorld
Q REPORTS – Employment in the renewable energy sector worldwide increased by 4.3% last year, reaching 12 million people, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

A report published by IRENA, in collaboration with the International Labor Organization (ILO), demonstrated the ability of renewable energy to create jobs while meeting climate targets despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the report, Francesco La Camera, CEO of IRENA, called for increased investments in renewable energy for a just and inclusive transition to net zero carbon dioxide emissions.

“With COP26 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change) ahead of us, governments must raise their ambition to reach net zero,” he added.

The report highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays and disruptions in the supply chain, affecting jobs, which vary by country, end use, and segments of the value chain.

Employment in the liquid biofuel field declined due to declining demand for transportation fuels, the report added, noting that sales of solar lighting systems also suffered, but companies were able to limit job losses.

The solar and wind energy sectors continued to lead global growth in renewable energy employment, representing a total of 4 million and 1.25 million jobs, respectively.

China was the country with the most employment in this sector, with a total of about 4.7 million, while the European Union (EU) countries followed with 1.3 million.

Brazil ranked third with 1.2 million people, and the US and India followed with 838,000 and 726,000, respectively.

According to a global sustainability scenario up to 2030 presented by the ILO, 24 to 25 million new jobs could be created in the renewable energy sector, which could far exceed the losses of between six and seven million jobs in the hydrocarbon industry.

The ILO report noted that some five million people who lose their jobs could find new jobs in the same occupation, but in another industry.

IRENA’s Global Energy Transition Overview report predicts that the renewable energy sector could employ 43 million people by 2050.

The COP26 is scheduled to be held in the city of Glasgow, Scotland, between 31 October and 12 November 2021, under the co-presidency of the United Kingdom and Italy.

Read more: COP26: President Alvarado will participate in the United Nations Summit on Climate Change

Costa Rica president Carlos Alvarado will lead the Costa Rican delegation, from November 1 to 4 to promote initiatives and actions that Costa Rica develops to face climate change, promote decarbonization, environmental conservation and sustainable development and seek solutions -together with other leaders- for the critical situation climatic.

 

