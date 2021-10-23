COP26: President Alvarado will participate in the United Nations Summit on Climate Change

QCOSTARICA – Carlos Alvarado, President Costa Rica, will lead the country’s delegation that will participate in COP26, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in 2021, which will bring together Heads of State, diplomatic representatives, and activists as of November 1 around the globe, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Alvarado will participate from November 1 to 4 to promote initiatives and actions that Costa Rica develops to face climate change, promote decarbonization, environmental conservation and sustainable development and seek solutions – together with other leaders – to the critical climatic situation.

“This COP26 is taking place at a crucial time because we see the consequences of climate change around the world. We can no longer put off changes. With his leadership and example, Costa Rica will raise its voice in this forum, under the conviction that it is imperative to take courageous decisions to face the climate crisis that affects the entire planet,” said the president.

“Our country leads by example,” recalled the president, referring “to the Decarbonization Plan, the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, our conservation model and so many initiatives that we develop … We will continue working in this direction and require of the commitment and firm actions of the concert of nations, as well as of resources and financing for the most vulnerable countries in the face of these transformations,” he assured.

Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano highlighted: “Without a doubt, this COP constitutes a unique moment for countries to be more ambitious in their proposals and in their actions. Science tells us that we are still far from the goals that the international community has set for itself. Costa Rica considers that we are facing an exceptional opportunity to go further in the current development models. The planet urgently requires it, and future generations deserve and demand it”.

Intense agenda

President Alvarado will take part in different forums of the Summit, attend bilateral meetings with world leaders, participate in conferences and learn about conservation projects. In addition, he will attend receptions invited by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William.

Costa Rica wins prestigious Earthshot Prize environmental award

Among other activities, on Monday, November 1, he will give a message at the opening of COP26 and, subsequently, will speak at the round table Action and Solidarity – The Critical Decade, by Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, and Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy.

On Tuesday 2nd, he will participate in the Forests and Land Use event, as well as an activity with the winners and finalists of the Earthshot Prize, awarded by The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The activity, to which Costa Rica was invited as the winner in the Protect and Restore Nature category, will be led by Prince William of England.

On Wednesday, November 3, President Carlos Alvarado will co-lead an event on the High Ambition Coalition initiative called The Way Forward: Bridging the gap on nature from COP26 to COP15. This alliance is led by Costa Rica, France and the United Kingdom and its objective is to conserve 30% of the land and sea surface by 2030.

On Thursday, November 4, he was invited by Prince Charles to co-host the Ashden Awards, recognitions that support ideas and changes to reduce emissions and help create a greener and more sustainable future in the world.

He will be accompanied by First Lady Claudia Dobles; Rodolfo Solano, Minister of Foreign Relations, and Andrea Meza, Minister of Environment and Energy. He will leave the country on October 30 and return on November 5.

