Saturday, 12 December 2020
Requirements to enter Costa Rica for the Holidays

Requirements for every person to enter Costa Rica by air, land, and sea

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – If you are considering visiting Costa Rica leaving the country during the holidays and are concerned about re-entry, you should keep the following details in mind:

Entry

By Air:  Entry into Costa Rica by air is open to everyone – nationals (Costa Ricans), legal residents, as well as tourists.

Entry is by way of the Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport (LIR) in Liberia and the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) in San Jose.

Maritime:  Entry into Costa Rica by yacht or sailboat is open to nationals, legal residents, and tourists

They can enter by: Golfito, Los Sueños, Pez Vela, Banana Bay and Papagayo.

Land: Entry into Costa Rica by land through authorized immigration posts is only for national and legal residents. Tourists are not permitted entry by land.

Requirements

Tourists:

Foreigners who intend to enter under the category of tourism:

  • Can enter as long as they do not require a Visa.
  • Completed Health pass
  • Travel insurance (purchased locally or from international carriers) that covers accommodation and medical expenses generated by COVID-19, it is important to bear in mind that the period of stay to be granted must be conditioned on the validity of the insurance.
  • A sanitary order will be issued if they enter by sea or land by virtue of any exception from those contained in the immigration regulations.

Costa Ricans:

  • Completed Health pass.
  • Sanitary Order will be issued if entry is by land and sea, except yacht or sailboat.

Legal residents:

  • Refugees and permanent residents (may enter even with expired DIMEX).
  • Temporary residents and special categories (DIMEX up to 3 months past due). If the DIMEX expired after December 17, 2019, its validity was extended until January 11, 2021, for temporary residents.
  • Completed Health pass.
  • Demonstrate assurance with the  CCSS (Temporary, permanent residents and special category) is current. If you do not demonstrate CCSS coverage, required is travel insurance with a minimum coverage of 22 days for COVID-19. A warning will be issued to update CCSS coverage within 22 calendar days and a Sanitary Order will be issued.
  • Immigration status may be demonstrated through resolution: for Permanent Residents, it does not matter how long ago approval was received;  for Temporary Residents and Special Category, they will only be able to enter through a resolution if they received it after December 18, 2019.

Follow the Q the latest immigration measures to enter Costa Rica and avoid complications when trying to enter Costa Rica.

Or visit:

Leaving Costa Rica

There are no restrictions on leaving Costa Rica by air or maritime. By land, however, though Costa Rica’s borders are open to leave, for entry into Nicaragua you will be required to provide a negative PCR test to check out as Nicaragua requires the PCR test for entry.; entry into Panama by land is still not permitted.

