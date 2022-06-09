Thursday 9 June 2022
type here...
Search

Respite was short-lived, the dollar rose again today

EconomyDollar ExchangeNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Respite was short-lived, the dollar rose again today

QCOSTARICA - A couple of days after the dollar...
Read more

Get counted in

QCOSTARICA - It started on Wednesday and until June...
Read more

Liter of Super will be ¢1,062 on Thursday, June 9

QCOSTARICA - On Thursday Costa Rica wakes up to...
Read more

Costa Rica’s basic services and airports could be in the crosshairs of hackers

QCOSTARICA - Can you imagine the immigration service hacked,...
Read more

Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua without invitation to the Summit of the Americas,

Q REPORTS  - Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, led by...
Read more

La Sele took the illusion of the whole country to Qatar

QCostTARICA - The fans threw themselves to the street...
Read more

Foreigner companies line up for vehicle inspection contract

QCOSTARICA - Companies from Spain, Portugal, Panama, and Mexico...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢682.45 Buy

¢690.36 small> Sell

9 June 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – A couple of days after the dollar exchange rate fell – due to major interventions by the Banco Central (Central Bank) the US dollar rose again today and at the close of the market, the reference rate was back at ¢690.36 for the sell.

At the commercial banks, both private and state, the sell for the US dollar was back up between ¢695 and ¢697, after dropping below ¢690 in the first days of the week.

- Advertisement -

This is an increase (in the reference rate) of just over ¢3.2 in relation to the start of the week.

At the end of last week, the exchange rate at the commercial banks reached ¢700 for the sell, which caused the Central Bank to intervene with more than US$70 million, with the aim of stabilizing the exchange rate and reducing the upward pressure as the demand for US dollars continues.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleGet counted in
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Dollar exchange drops ¢10 colones

QCOSTARICA - The "yo-yo" dollar exchange took a nosedive in the...
Read more

Central Bank announces policy measures aimed at the foreign exchange

QCOSTARICA - Since February 2015, the Banco Central de Costa Rica...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

People

Claudia Dobles heading to Harvard

QCOSTARICA - Former first lady, Claudia Dobles Camargo, was...
Fuel Prices

Gas hike approved: ¢104 per liter for super and diesel, ¢91 for regular

QCOSTARICA - As expected, the regulatory authority, Autoridad Reguladora...
Paying the bills