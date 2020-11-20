Restaurants ask for vehicle restriction to start at midnight

QCOSTARICA – The Costa Rican Chamber of Restaurants (Cacore) launched a new campaign directed at the government to modify the hours of the vehicle restriction, and extend it so that the start is at midnight.

The request is based on the need to decisively reactivate the sector, especially at a time when the high tourist season starts, to which the food sector is closely linked.

The proposal is to have one start hour, midnight and not as is currently the case, 10:00 pm on weekdays and at 9:00 pm on weekends.

According to Cacore, the measure would allow an economic reactivation, since the sector depends on farmers, fishermen, ranchers, importers, distributors, technicians and professionals from different areas.

It would also allow the recovery of suspended jobs and the generation of new jobs, as well as generating income for companies to face the bonuses to come, as well as the payment of taxes, public services, suppliers and landlords, among other items.

“We acknowledge the government’s efforts in health matters, and the support given to businesses up to now, knowing that they are in a difficult economic situation; but it is not enough, and there is still room to further support the sector and our workers,” said Cacore in a statement.

