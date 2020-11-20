New atmospheric disturbance could intensify rains in Costa Rica this weekend

QCOSTARICA – In what could be the last blowout of the rainy season, a new atmospheric disturbance, tropical wave #53, located to the south of the Caribbean Sea could influence us this weekend.

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) in a press release pointed out: “the current analyzes show that it is more likely that it will not develop as a tropical cyclone, although it will lead to an increase in rainfall throughout the country during the weekend.

“Due to this possibility of low pressure and the positioning of the Intertropical Convergence Zone over Costa Rica between Friday and Saturday, there is a possibility that during Friday afternoon and all Saturday there will be an increase of rainfall.”

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) estimated that the atmospheric disturbance has a 30% chance of developing as a tropical cyclone.

“A wide area of ​​low pressure could form in a day or two over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. It seems that the environmental conditions for its development are not as favorable as we previously thought, but a slow development is possible during the next days, as the system moves slowly towards the west ”, the NHC reported Thursday afternoon.

