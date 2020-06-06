Saturday, 6 June 2020
HealthNews

Restaurants, gyms and other shops may open weekends

"We can support local trade and revive our regional economy, but with all precautions", says President Carlos Alvarado

by Rico
19
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) After almost three months of being closed on weekends, starting today, Saturday, June 6, restaurants, gyms, sodas and food courts will be open. Of course, from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm.

President Carlos Alvarado and First Lady Claudia Dobles making a stop at the Onde Su Agüela restaurant, near the Tapantí National Park. “If we are going out, let’s take care of ourselves and follow the protocols of the Ministry of Health. We can support local trade and revive our regional economy, but with all precautions,” said the prez.

This is established by the second stage of the flexibilization of commercial sanitary measures in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As established:

  • On weekends, the operation of restaurants, sodas and cafes, food places, gyms and swimming schools is enabled with a capacity of 50%.
  • Restaurants, hotels and other accommodations may be open from Monday to Sunday with a capacity of 50%. This includes hotels with more than 20 rooms.
  • Event halls may function exclusively for activities of maximum 30 people (includes organizers, guests and required personnel). Separation measures of a minimum of 1.8 meters must be followed, respecting social bubbles and with lists of attendees with ID number and contact number, subject to the vehicle restriction schedule.

These openings do not apply in the cantons, primarily in the Northern Zone where an orange alert was decreed due to a large number of infections.

 

The Director of Health Surveillance of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Marín, on Fruday called on the population not to let their guard down and respect the “golden rules” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Remember to stay at home is possible and if you must go out, wear a mask (not mandatory), maintain social distancing and practice good hygiene such as washing your hands before touching your face, nose or eyes and remember to the cough and sneeze protocol.

A number of retails stores are asking people to apply gel on entering the store, for example, a common practice at all Automercado and Masxmenos supermarkets, at Pricesmart, customers are asked to wash their hands before entering.

 

Previous articleCosta Rica’s “Manhattan Project”
Next articleMap specifies prohibited routes for cyclists
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

