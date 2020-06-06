Saturday, 6 June 2020
DONATE
NationalRedaqtedSports

Map specifies prohibited routes for cyclists

Rico
By Rico
18
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) It’s the weekend and weather permitting, a great time for cycling. But riders are asked not to forget that were are still in a pandemic and social distancing is among the measures that prevents the spread of the COVID-19.

The prohibited routes in the Central Valley.The GeoPortal of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) that can be found at this link. (Click on Rutas de 80KM/h o Más).

In recent weeks, many cyclists have been caught riding in groups, and on roads prohibiting bicycles. On Thursday, a cyclist lost his life on the autopista General Cañas when a vehicle lost control.

The Policia de Transito reminds all cyclists that riding on route where the speed is 80 km/h or greater is prohibited. In the Central Valley that includes the sections of the Ruta 1, the Bernado Soto and Genaral Cañas, the Circunvalacion, Ruta 27, Ruta 32, Ruta 2 (road to Cartago).

- paying the bills -

Article 119 of the Traffic Law totally prohibits cycling on these and other high speed roads across the country.

Prohibited routes around the country. The GeoPortal of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) that can be found at this link. (Click on Rutas de 80KM/h o Más).

If the person is stopped pedaling on those highways, they can receive a ticket of ¢54,636 colones (plus costs) and will have their bicycle confiscated.

“Driving on national routes known as highways, which have high operating speeds, 80 kilometers or more, will be exposed to a penalty,” emphasized the Chief of Policia de Transito, Germán Marín.

So one way for cyclists to identify which roads are not allowed is through the GeoPortal of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) that can be found at this link. (Click on Rutas de 80KM/h o Más).

- paying the bills -

The map marks with a red line all those routes that are 80 km h or more, which means that cyclists cannot circulate. Likewise, touching the line provides all the information about the national highway.

In addition, the site has a geolocator, that is, it marks the point where the person is located so that they can better locate themselves.

On previous weekends, the traffic police have set up permanent and mobile road checks to stop cyclists from using high-speed routes.

 

Previous articleRestaurants, gyms and other shops may open weekends
Next articleGood News: confirmed, premature baby is negative for COVID-19
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Despite call not to, cyclists disrespected the minister and took to the streets in groups

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The long arm of the Minister of Health reached out...
Read more

MOPT recognizes that the vehicle restrictions is a business for the government

News Rico -
The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) recognizes that vehicle...
Read more

MOST READ

Lighter Side

Where is this bus going?

Q Costa Rica -
Opposition legislators demand of the new Minister of Finance a "route map"!
Read more
Argentina

In Argentina, Covid-19 numbers rise to over 15 thousand cases

Rico -
(Prensa Latina/Q Costa Rica) With more than 717 new cases, the number of Covid-19 infections in Argentina this Saturday reached more than 15,000, while...
Health

Restaurants and hotels among re-opening effective today

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting today, Monday, June 1 and until June 19, new "extensions" for commercial activities apply; that is while maintaining measures of social distancing...
Moving forward from covid-19

Tourist buses will return to the street under vehicular restrictions

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) After almost 3 months without being able to circulate, the transport units (big buses, small buses, minivans, etc) dedicated to tourism services ("turismo")...
Cuba

Rainy Season in Cuba Means Building Collapses in Havana

Q24N -
HAVANA TIMES – The rainy season in Cuba begins and with it the partial and total building collapses. Central Havana and Old Havana are...
Taxes

Services and products would cost more in July

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Tighten the purse strings, come July we can expect to pay more for rice, bread, beans, the pet products and even to buy...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA