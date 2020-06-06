Map specifies prohibited routes for cyclists

(QCOSTARICA) It’s the weekend and weather permitting, a great time for cycling. But riders are asked not to forget that were are still in a pandemic and social distancing is among the measures that prevents the spread of the COVID-19.

In recent weeks, many cyclists have been caught riding in groups, and on roads prohibiting bicycles. On Thursday, a cyclist lost his life on the autopista General Cañas when a vehicle lost control.

The Policia de Transito reminds all cyclists that riding on route where the speed is 80 km/h or greater is prohibited. In the Central Valley that includes the sections of the Ruta 1, the Bernado Soto and Genaral Cañas, the Circunvalacion, Ruta 27, Ruta 32, Ruta 2 (road to Cartago).

Article 119 of the Traffic Law totally prohibits cycling on these and other high speed roads across the country.

If the person is stopped pedaling on those highways, they can receive a ticket of ¢54,636 colones (plus costs) and will have their bicycle confiscated.

“Driving on national routes known as highways, which have high operating speeds, 80 kilometers or more, will be exposed to a penalty,” emphasized the Chief of Policia de Transito, Germán Marín.

So one way for cyclists to identify which roads are not allowed is through the GeoPortal of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) that can be found at this link. (Click on Rutas de 80KM/h o Más).

The map marks with a red line all those routes that are 80 km h or more, which means that cyclists cannot circulate. Likewise, touching the line provides all the information about the national highway.

In addition, the site has a geolocator, that is, it marks the point where the person is located so that they can better locate themselves.

On previous weekends, the traffic police have set up permanent and mobile road checks to stop cyclists from using high-speed routes.