Restriction for vehicles and shops this Sunday, May 10

(QCOSTARICA) What will be the sanitary vehicle restriction that applies this Sunday, May 10? Since May 1, the Ministry of Health allowed the minimal reactivation of some trade and service activities.

Now, on Saturdays and Sundays people can go out by car or motorcycle to go to more establishments, apart from the supermarket, pharmacy or the hospital, from 5 am to 7 pm.

Establishments or services enabled today, Sunday:

1. Beauty salons and barbershops, with a capacity of 50%, according to maximum capacity and only by appointment.

2. Retail sale of auto parts and accessories, with a capacity of 50%, according to maximum occupancy capacity.

3. Parking lots or parking garages.

4. Bicycle rental, with the application of strict disinfection and hygiene measures.

5. Repair of vehicles, motorcycles, tires, and bicycle workshops, agricultural equipment, machinery and heavy and industrial equipment, with a capacity of 50%, according to maximum capacity.

6. Grooming salons for pets, municipal management platforms, public or private banking and financial services, as well as funeral parlors and/or chapels, all with a capacity of 50%.

7. Oil change service for vehicles (Lubricentros) and car wash service (Lavacar).

8. Farmer’s market, as well as sale of agricultural, veterinary and animal feed supplies, with a capacity of 50%.

9. Sales of agricultural, livestock, aquaculture and fishing products, also with a capacity of 50%.

10. Department stores will remain closed today, Sunday.

Who can drive this Sunday?

Only vehicles with even plates: (0, 2, 4, 6 and 8) between 5:00 am and 7:00 pm will be allowed to circulate. After 7:00 pm and until 5:00 am Monday, all vehicles (except with specific exemptions) are not permitted to circulate.

From 5:00 am Monday and (for now) until 7:00 pm, vehicles with the plates ending 1 & 2 cannot circulate.

The vehicular restrictions (for now) are nationwide.

“For now” is used because President Carlos Alvarado will be making an announcement on Monday on new measures with a focus to reactivating commercial activity. Among the changes expected are relaxed vehicular restrictions.

The fine for violating the vehicle restrictions are ¢110,000 colones, six points on the driver’s license and subject to seizure of plates and/or vehicle. This sanction came into effect on April 3. Prior to that date, only a monetary fine of ¢23,415 applied.

The country began to apply these sanitary restrictions progressively since March 6, when the first case of covid-19 was detected in the country.