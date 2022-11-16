Wednesday 16 November 2022
Retailer beating up alleged thieving employees arrested

Judicial authorities are investigating the case of aggression against store employees in downtown San José

QCOSTARICA – Agents of the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) are investigating a woman suspected of having apparently assaulted two co-workers, in a retail store in downtown San José.

The authorities arrested last Friday a 25-year-old woman, suspected of the crime of aggravated deprivation of liberty (privación de libertad agravada).

According to the preliminary report, the events occurred on August 14, when the woman apparently attacked two employees of the San José chain of stores for apparently stealing money from the cash register, a fact which was eventually discarded.

The aggression can be seen in the videos that circulated on social networks.

The case became relevant due to the fact that during the weekend a video was broadcast on social networks showing the apparent aggressions that correspond to the fact.

“The Deputy Prosecutor of the 1st Judicial Circuit of San José reported that, within file 22-022207-0042-PE, it is investigating a woman and a man for the alleged crime of aggravated deprivation of liberty.

“On Friday, only the suspect was arrested, after which, at the request of the prosecution, the Criminal Court of the area imposed precautionary measures to sign every 15 days and not to intimidate, annoy, attack, approach or communicate with the victims and witnesses by any means or person, both for a period of five months,” indicated the Public Ministry.

In addition, the Ministry of Labor ordered the inspection of all company stores where employees were allegedly beaten.

The Municipal Police of San José confirmed to television news, Telenoticias, that it has carried out various interventions in that chain of stores.

OIJ agents ask other people who have been victims or witnesses of this type of abuse, to come forward to report it.

The general secretary of the National Association of Public and Private Employees (ANEP), Albino Vargas, described the incident as a serious violation of human rights and called for an intervention by the authorities.

From the Legislative Assembly, they also reacted to this situation, liberationist legislator, Carolina Delgado, described what happened as unfortunate.

The OIJ reported that the suspect was presented with a police report to the Public Ministry, so that her situation can be defined.

 

