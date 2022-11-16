An increase in crimes by Venezuelan migrants reported

The Zona Roja and Cristo Rey in San José show a significant increase in people living on the streets by many Venezuelans migrants

QCOSTARICA – The Municipal Police of San José (PMSJ) – Municipal police of San Jose – report an increase in crimes, fights and other illegal activities by groups of Venezuelan migrants in the country.

According to the PMSJ, since these migrants have been transiting through the country on their way to the United States, a growing phenomenon of criminal acts has been reported.

Authorities report that the crimes are more common among Venezuelans who have decided to settle in the country permanently, given the decision last month by the United States to limit the entry of Venezuelan migrants.

“We have seen an upturn in people of Venezuelan nationality in the commission of violent and criminal acts, in the specific case of San José we have also seen an increase in Venezuelan informal workers who are already grouped on some streets in the city center”, explained Marcelo Solano, director of the municipal police.

According to reports, the flow of migrants in Costa Rica broke all records this year, with some 195,000 migrants, of which 80% are Venezuelans, passing through this year, an increase of 550% over last year.

The Zona Roha and Cristo Rey in San José are the areas showing a significant increase in migrants living on the streets, which is also added the increase in drug users.

The criminal activity by Venezuelan migrants has not only occurred in San José, there are also records of areas such as Pérez Zeledón.

A video shows a recent confrontation that occurred in the heart of San Isidro del General.

Added to these actions are events such as the one that occurred on the previous November 8 in the Sabana, in San José, and where a Venezuelan couple asked for money, using a doll to make believe that it was a child, to gain the sympathy of passersby.

Another area where police have been active in controlling the violence is in Quepos and other tourist areas.

