Reviving U.S. tourism in Costa Rica, a 4-point solution

RICO’S DIGEST – Costa Rica’s main source of tourists is being left high and dry in the coronavirus era as Americans are being banned from travel to many countries.

Although Costa Rica is not one of those countries, as it maintains a general, for all foreigners from entering the country. Until August 1, for now.

US citizens have been shut out of their neighboring country to the north; to the south, governors are pleading with the central government to introduce tighter restrictions on travelers from the United States.

Europe’s tourism-dependent economy has shut out some 15 million U.S. tourists from entering the European and Schengen countries as of July 1.

The ban causing lots of confusion for Americans considering or who already have travel plans to visit Costa Rica.

It is unlikely that Costa Rica, in continuing with its plan to reopen its borders to international tourists on August 1, will, like the EU, ban U.S. travelers.

I believe the postponing of July 1 to August 1 reopening was just that: Costa Rica did not want to open its borders but ban American tourists that make up the majority of the visits to the country.

Since the United States has more confirmed coronavirus cases than anywhere else in the world, with numbers increasing in some states each day, it is a sticky situation for Costa Rica to allow US travelers.

Where does this leave US citizens with a penchant for travel, nostalgic for the pre-pandemic days when a US passport promised access to much of the world and now finding themselves unwanted?

Discussing this with my good friend and Q contributor, Rick Philps, he suggested a 4 point solution to revive U.S. tourists in Costa Rica:

Would-be U.S. travelers submit to a 14-day pre-travel (monitored) quarantine at home. U.S. travelers must test negative for COVID after the 14-day quarantine, certified by a medical officer in the U.S. The U.S. traveler is shuttled from home to the airport under quarantine and board a direct flight to Costa Rica. On arrival to Costa Rica, the U.S. traveler present the virus-free certificate and is free to do what tourists do.

In the alternative, Costa Rica could, at least until the United States gets its situation under control, allow entry to U.S. citizens:

with an essential function or need in Costa Rica

can visit to attend business meetings and “to perform services” in Costa Rica

who hold permanent or temporary legal residency in Costa Rica who left after March 25

What’s your opinion?

I would like to hear from you. Send me an email at rico@theqmedia.com, post your comments on the Q’s official Facebook page or Twitter.

Thanks for listening.

Stay at home. Stay safe. Stay Healthy. Don’t be a covidiotahp, wear a mask.