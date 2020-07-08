Wednesday, 8 July 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

This is Central America, Still OK in Costa Rica

Rico
By Rico
Rico’s Covid-19 Digest – In the last couple of weeks, we’ve had a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, adding more than 4,000 new cases, 5x and more hospitalizations and doubling the number of deceased, in the last month alone.

But, when we compare to our neighbors, we’re still in good shape.

Here are the numbers as of July 7, 2020 (from Johns Hopkins):

  • Panama 40,291 cases (20,766 active), 799 deaths
  • Honduras 25,428 cases (20,766 active), 677 deaths
  • Guatemala 24,787 cases (22,114 active), 1,004 deaths
  • El Salvador 8,566 cases (3,198 active), 235 deaths
  • Costa Rica 5,486 cases (3,653 active), 23 deaths
  • Nicaragua 2,846 cases, 91 deaths is the official information, the reality is said to be from 7x to 10x the official numbers.

Although Costa Rica continues to an example in the world and thus recognized by digital media, international organizations, and governments, we must not let our guard down.

Only apart we can together overcome the virus.

Stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. Don’t he a covidiota and pongase mask.

