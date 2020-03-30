By the numbers in the Americas, perhaps, the best place to be during the covid-19 pandemic is in Latin America.

Using the numbers from the United Nations official population and Worldometer and John Hopkins University on the Coronavirus COVID-19 cases, in Latin America, the countries of the Americas that were once part of the Spanish or Portuguese languages prevail: Mexico, most of Central and South America, and in the Caribbean, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, has fewer confirmed covid-19cases and deaths.

Last updated: March 30, 2020, 00:22 GMT