By the numbers in the Americas, perhaps, the best place to be during the covid-19 pandemic is in Latin America.
Using the numbers from the United Nations official population and Worldometer and John Hopkins University on the Coronavirus COVID-19 cases, in Latin America, the countries of the Americas that were once part of the Spanish or Portuguese languages prevail: Mexico, most of Central and South America, and in the Caribbean, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, has fewer confirmed covid-19cases and deaths.
Last updated: March 30, 2020, 00:22 GMT
|#
|Country
|Population
(2020)
|Covid-19
|Deaths
|1
|Brazil
|212,559,417
|4,256
|136
|2
|Mexico
|128,932,753
|848
|16
|3
|Colombia
|50,882,891
|702
|10
|4
|Argentina
|45,195,774
|820
|20
|5
|Peru
|32,971,854
|852
|18
|6
|Venezuela
|28,435,940
|7
|Chile
|19,116,201
|2,139
|7
|8
|Guatemala
|17,915,568
|34
|1
|9
|Ecuador
|17,643,054
|1,924
|58
|10
|Bolivia
|11,673,021
|81
|1
|11
|Cuba
|11,326,616
|139
|3
|12
|Dominican Republic
|10,847,910
|859
|39
|13
|Honduras
|9,904,607
|110
|3
|14
|Paraguay
|7,132,538
|59
|3
|15
|Nicaragua
|6,624,554
|4
|2
|16
|El Salvador
|6,486,205
|24
|0
|17
|Costa Rica
|5,094,118
|314
|2
|18
|Panama
|4,314,767
|989
|24
|19
|Uruguay
|3,473,730
|304
|1
|20
|Belize
|397,628
|2
|0
|Totals:
|630,929,146
|14,460
|344