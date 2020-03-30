With a clear focus on defending employment and freeing up money so that companies and individuals have a “cash flow” in the coming days, dulled by the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus in the economy, the Government has so far added 20 actions aimed at giving it a push.

Without questioning whether the measures are effective or not, the Q, in conjunction with El Financiero, offers a summary of the changes and new options.

These actions seek to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the different economic activities of the country and add to the restrictions and prohibitions on social isolation that aim to reduce the growth rate of infections so as not to compromise the capacity of the health system.