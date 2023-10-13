Rincon de la Vieja volcano phreatic eruptions continue

QCOSTARICA — The explosive eruption at the Rincon de la Vieja volcano, located in Guanacaste, minutes from the province’s major city of Liberia, continues.

The Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (OVSICORI) – the national Volcanological and Seismological Observatory – issued that more than a dozen phreatic eruptions appeared from the volcano over the past week.

Click here for the OVSICORI camera on the Rincon de la Vieja volcano.

Phreatic eruptions form when the ejecta (includes debris ejected during the formation of an impact crater) consist solely of old country rock, indicating interaction between water and heated conduit rocks rather than magma itself.

The seismic instrument continues to record ongoing periods of variable tremor amplitudes ranging between (0.8 Hz-8 Hz) frequencies. In addition, sporadic volcano-tectonic earthquakes associated with rock fracturing at depth have been detected.

The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) measurements recorded the edifice’s summit and base uplifted and Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions reached 220 tonnes on 4 October, detected by the Sentinel-5P satellite.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...