Friday 13 October 2023
type here...
Search

Residents protest in the streets for lack of water

Neighbors of affected in Guadalupe and Moravia in protest

NationalGreater Metropolitan AreaNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

A Totalitarian Regime in Nicaragua, The “Bukele Model” in El Salvador, and a “Dynastic Shift” in Honduras

Q24N (Confidencial) The illegal confiscation of the campus in...
Read more

Rincon de la Vieja volcano phreatic eruptions continue

QCOSTARICA -- The explosive eruption at the Rincon de...
Read more

Residents protest in the streets for lack of water

QCOSTARICA - Residents in Moravia and Guadalupe took to...
Read more

Drivers who participate in ‘piques’ will lose their license for three years

QCOSTARICA -- Drivers who participate in 'piques callejeros'- illegal...
Read more

Costa Rica loser in visa conflict with Honduras?

QCOSTARICA -- As expected, Honduras has started turning away...
Read more

Do you know your PIN? …on December 31 all ‘datafonos’ will ask for it

QCOSTARICA -On December 31, 2023, all businesses must have...
Read more

UCR Planetarium will open its facilities to the public to observe the annular eclipse of the Sun

QCOSTARICA -- The Planetario de San José de la...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢528.02 BUY

¢534.52 SELL

13 October 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Residents in Moravia and Guadalupe took to the streets literally, blocking traffic between both communities Thursday evening in protest against the lack of potable water they have been experiencing for several days.

Thursday evening in the streets of Guadalupe

The protesters complained about the absence of the precious liquid for four days and although they point out that rationing has been customary during the dry season, they have never seen consecutive days without water.

On national television, a protester explained that the Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) – water and sewer utility – has been turning on water for a few minutes and then off for hours at a time.

Earlier in the day Thurdays some residents protested in front of the local AyA offices
- Advertisement -

The residents complain that the situation prevents them from cooking, cleaning and bathing, among other things water is used in the home.

AyA officials claim that they reached agreements with community leaders, however, the residents say they are unaware of the existence of such agreements and decided to intensify pressure actions.

The AyA is providing tanker trucks, but residents say it is not enough

Through a press release, the AyA justified the lack of water due to the flooding of the rivers due to the heavy rains of recent days, which have affected the flow that supplies the Guadalupe water treatment plant, taking it out of operation.

Lucía Yglesias, deputy manager of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) systems at the AyA, said that the Goicoechea aqueduct is having problems that “exceed the operational limits” and alleged that on Wednesday a rush of river water uncoupled one of the pipes and caused the collapse of the water intake, which left the plant without production and the tanks empty.

Among the agreements that according to the AyA had been adopted was defining the affected communities to establish supply routes with tanker trucks and coordinate schedules; the Municipal Police provide escort for the tankers; placement of community tanks at points defined by the local government of Goicoechea to supply the population; communicate the schedules for the use of said tanks; and with respect to billing, that the AyA would coordinate with the community leaders the list of those affected to analyze each case and make the reduction in their bills.

- Advertisement -

Elizabeth Salas, spokesperson for the protest movement, confirmed that these points were addressed in the morning meeting but that it did not obtain the expected results.

By late Thursday afternoon, the AyA published on its website that the Mata de Plátano Plant was back on in operation, but It would take time to recover levels in the tanks to restart distribution in all areas.

The AyA said it expects service would be returned to normal by this morning, Friday.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleDrivers who participate in ‘piques’ will lose their license for three years
Next articleRincon de la Vieja volcano phreatic eruptions continue
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

80% of AyA meters are in a state of disrepair

QCOSTARICA -- Eight out of ten water meters that the Instituto...
Read more

Fuerza Publica filed a complaint for a two-hour blockade in General Cañas this Wednesday

Q COSTA RICA - The Fuerza Publica (National Police) submitted a...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: