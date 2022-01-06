Thursday 6 January 2022
Rincón de la Vieja volcano, the most active in Costa Rica, erupts again

Ovsicori reported the presence of incandescent material, as well as ash and rock lahars descending the slopes of the colossus.

NationalGuanacasteNews
By Rico
Image from Ovsicori
QCOSTARICA – It was already dark when at 6:33 pm Wednesday night, Rincón de la Vieja volcano, in Guanacaste and considered the most active in the country, erupted.

Image from Ovsicori

As reported by the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (Ovsicori) – Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica, the duration of the volcanic activity was two minutes.

The eruption released incandescent material that could be observed for a few seconds, as it appears in the image provided by the Ovsicori, adding that a very strong explosion sound was reported, and in the area lahars (a mixture of ash and fragments of volcanic rock) were heard coming down.

The height reached by the smoke column is unknown due to visibility conditions. A webcam located in Gavilán de Upala managed to capture the provided image of the eruption where incandescent material is seen.

Image from the National Emergency Commission (CNE)

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) reported that, after the eruption, the Communal Emergency Committees (CCE) reported volcanic material in nearby streams.

Image from the National Emergency Commission (CNE)

Because the Rincón de la Vieja is an active volcano, the CCEs keep a permanent watch.

 

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

