Wednesday 22 February 2023
type here...
Search

Rodrigo Chaves: “They threaten me with death every day” in Costa Rica

“It does not represent the Costa Rican idiosyncrasy. It's repulsive" says Oscar Arias

NationalNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Rodrigo Chaves: “They threaten me with death every day” in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - During his tour of the Southern Zone...
Read more

Costa Rica is in danger of recession if the dollar remains cheap

QCOSTARICA - Industrialists, agricultural producers and exporters showed enormous...
Read more

Bill seeks “loans sharks” are exposed to 10 years in prison

QCOSTARICA - A new bill seeks to penalize up...
Read more

Presidential tour in the south mired in traffic accidents

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves, accompanied by a number...
Read more

How can Haiti be a suitable destination for Profitable Bitcoin activities?

Haiti is a country located in the Caribbean region....
Read more

What is Enterprise Architecture: Benefits and Frameworks

Your workers could find it challenging to communicate, set...
Read more

What Is Better in 2023: React or Angular?

The most popular technology used in web development is...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢557.94 Buy

¢563.30 Sell

22 February 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – During his tour of the Southern Zone this past weekend, the president of Costa Rica justified the need for the extensive security device that accompanies him and for which he has received criticism.

“There is more than one scoundrel who says ‘plata o plomo’ (money or a bullet),” said the President.

- Advertisement -

One of the official videos was a message of condolences for the death of Jimarki Badilla Coto, the presidential escort who died during the tour in a traffic accident on the night of Saturday, February 18, driving the vehicle carrying vice-president Stephan Brunner.

While President Chaves gave his condolences, in the video, we can see security officials armed with a high-caliber rifle. The video also featured the Minister of the Presidency, Natalia Díaz, and other public officials.

In another video, on Monday, February 20, President Chaves appears walking on a pier accompanied by several escorts with assault rifles.

- Advertisement -

The heavily armed security detail remained close to the president during the boat ride and walking along the beach.

On Tuesday, two-time former president Oscar Arias commented on the video, Tweeting: “It does not represent the Costa Rican idiosyncrasy. It’s repulsive.”

- Advertisement -

“Never in Costa Rica have we seen such an act of bullying and militarism” was one of the many comments posted on social networks.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Rodrigo Chaves, was questioned by journalists if there was any proven risk situation to warrant such deployment.

The president responded: “A proven risk, what is a proven risk? They threaten me with death every day. I am putting scanners (the ports) that are going to take billions of dollars of profit from drug trafficking.

“We are making difficult decisions, which the press often does not even report and distorts (…),” Chaves replied.

In the press conference, Chaves alluded to the security devices implemented by countries like the United States to protect high officials and stated that he and the people who make up his cabinet will continue to travel with escorts.

The president compared Vice President Stephan Brunner’s entourage to that of his US counterpart, Kamala Harris.

“She even travels with her own cars in the belly of an airplane. America is a rich country, yes. Costa Rica is the only country that I know of in Latin America and probably in the world that does not have a presidential plane. Am I complaining about that? No, I’m not complaining,” said the president.

Defending questions and comments online about official government caravans moving at high speed, seemingly recklessly, Chaves argued that the top executive branch officials have to move quickly because they have a very busy schedule.

In Costa Rica, we are used to running into the President in the supermarket.

A selfie with President Carlos Alvadaro (middle) while out shopping at the Automercado in Santa Ana. No security detail in sight.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica is in danger of recession if the dollar remains cheap
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Legislator: Deputy: “President has an obsession for people to see that he is in charge”

QCOSTARICA (CRHoy.com) Andrea Álvarez, the legislator for the Partido Liberación Nacional...
Read more

Government simplifies procedures for foreign investors

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves in the company of the Minister...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Advancing Security Technology in Costa Rica

In recent years, Costa Rica has been acknowledged as...
Trends

The Future of Gaming in Costa Rica: Innovations, Regulations, and Opportunities

The gaming industry in Costa Rica has come a...
Paying the bills