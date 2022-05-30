Monday 30 May 2022
type here...
Search

Rodrigo Chaves to veto reduction bill

The president said the ¢100 reduction in gasoline will create a huge fiscal gap

Front PagePoliticsRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Two more weeks with a daily average of 2,200 cases of Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - Despite the decreases in the contagion or...
Read more

Sultry morning and rainy afternoon on tap for today Monday

QCOSTARICA - Like the weekend, in the Central Vally,...
Read more

Panama freezes fuel prices for transporters

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Panama approved Friday, May...
Read more

Remittances show a year-on-year growth of 29.1% in Nicaragua

TODAY NICARAGUA (EFE) Remittances received by Nicaraguans from different...
Read more

Thousands of migrants threaten a new caravan on the Mexico-Guatemala border

Q24N (EFE) Some 5,000 migrants from Central and South...
Read more

Rodrigo Chaves to veto reduction bill

QCOSTARICA - It has not been approved yet, but,...
Read more

Improper Relationships: When Age Does Matter

QCOSTARICA - “I tell young girls to educate themselves...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢675.89 Buy

¢685.03 small> Sell

28 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – It has not been approved yet, but, in the event that the legislators do approve the bill for a reduction of ¢100 in fuels by establishing a new calculation methodology, President Rodrigo Chaves would veto that law.

The measure does not have the support of the government due to the fiscal gap it would mean for public finances.

- Advertisement -

“I am respectful of the Legislative Assembly, to sign this law as president and not veto it, but tell me where they are going to replace (the amount of money that is missing (…) Tell me where they are going to cut to replace the lack of income, they say they want to lower ¢100 per liter, well it’s ¢250 billion a year,” said Chaves.

The reduction proposed by the legislators of the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN), the political party with the largest caucus, and the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), slashes the tax consumers pay for each liter of gasoline pumper into their fuel tanks.

According to the statement by Chaves, the only way to not apply the veto would be for the legislators to find an alternative source of resources for the State.

Eliminating asphalt subsidies, changing the price calculation methodology, suspending the Euro Six (emissions standards) – which raises the cost of gasoline – and analyzing the pertinence of a US$200 loan with CABEI to subsidize the public transport are the proposals of the government.

In the coming days, the Regulatory Authority is expected to approve a hike of ¢104 colones a liter for super gasoline, ¢91 for regular and ¢104 for diesel.

Read more: Price of fuels above ¢1,000 proposed

- Advertisement -

With this increase, a liter of super would go from ¢958 to ¢1,062, regular from ¢933 to ¢1,024 and diesel from ¢908 to ¢1,012.

The new rate hike is due to the pressure in the international market generated by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Another aspect is the impact of the dollar exchange rate, which has increased by more than ¢40 in the last quarter.

Read more: Dollar exchange rose ¢40 in the last quarter

- Advertisement -

In the last year, the price of super and regular gasoline has increased by more than 30%, while diesel has increased by 41%, according to data from RECOPE, the Costa Rica refinery that refines nothing.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleImproper Relationships: When Age Does Matter
Next articleThousands of migrants threaten a new caravan on the Mexico-Guatemala border
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Two more weeks with a daily average of 2,200 cases of Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - Despite the decreases in the contagion or R rate,...
Read more

Sultry morning and rainy afternoon on tap for today Monday

QCOSTARICA - Like the weekend, in the Central Vally, for this...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

News

Bill to convert loans in dollars to colones would exempt costs

QCOSTARICA - Given the increase in the exchange rate,...
Nicaragua

Government of Nicaragua closes TV Channel 51, owned by the Episcopate

TODAY NICARAGUA (EFE) The Government of President Daniel Ortega,...
Paying the bills