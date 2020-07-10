Rodrigo Marin: “O paramos la fiesta o nos lleva p…”

(QCOSTARICA) The director of Health Surveillance, Rodrigo Marín, wrote a forceful phrase on his social networks this Thursday after the exponential increase in cases caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am extremely sad with the number of reported cases, the number of hospitalized, and the number of ICU patients today. It is alarming ‘O paramos la fiesta o nos lleva putas’,” Marín published on Twitter.

Translation: “Either we stop the partying or we’re f***”.

More direct and to the point he could not be.

Today, July 9. the Ministry of Health reported 649 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number since March 6, raising the accumulated total of infections to 6,485.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, also reported the highest ever number of patients in hospital, 120. of which 14 are in intensive care.

For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO) decreed that Costa Rica is in phase 4 of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the stage of transmission or community contagion.

