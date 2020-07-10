Friday, 10 July 2020
DONATE
HealthNews

Rodrigo Marin: “O paramos la fiesta o nos lleva p…”

"Either we stop the partying or we're f***," says the director of Costa Rica Health Surveillance

Rico
By Rico
16
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The director of Health Surveillance, Rodrigo Marín, wrote a forceful phrase on his social networks this Thursday after the exponential increase in cases caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am extremely sad with the number of reported cases, the number of hospitalized, and the number of ICU patients today. It is alarming ‘O paramos la fiesta o nos lleva putas’,” Marín published on Twitter.

Translation: “Either we stop the partying or we’re f***”.

- paying the bills -

More direct and to the point he could not be.

Today, July 9. the Ministry of Health reported 649 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number since March 6, raising the accumulated total of infections to 6,485.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, also reported the highest ever number of patients in hospital, 120. of which 14 are in intensive care.

For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO) decreed that Costa Rica is in phase 4 of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the stage of transmission or community contagion.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCoronavirus: Costa Rica, from example to deterioration
Next articleThese 7 districts with the most active cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 cases skyrocket to 55 in one day, 262 in the past week

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The new coronavirus entered its third month in Costa Rica...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Couple who lied about COVID-19 to hospital staff to be fined ¢2.2 Million

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported that it is in the process to impose a fine on a couple that concealed from the staff...
Read more
Rico's Digest

A meme that can’t offend anyone?

Rico -
Finally, I found a meme than can't offend anyone.  
Health

‘Post mortem’ test confirms victim 19 of new coronavirus in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica recorded on Saturday night death number 19 of a positive COVID-19 person, reported the Ministry of Health. This is a male, young...
Politics

Basic basket, rentals, water and electricity would be exempt from VAT for six months

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) With the aim of helping Costa Ricans who suffer the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, legislators hastened the passage of a bill...
Pura Vida

15 Ways to Stay Safe at Restaurants

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) While many are hungry to go out to support local restaurants that have lost a significant amount of business during the pandemic, there...
Health

Suspending freedom of transit and assembly at sites with high COVID-19 cases would flatten the curve

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Temporarily suspending freedom of transit and assembly to contain the expansion of the COVID-19 would flatten the contagion curve, according to Costa Rica's...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA