Friday, 10 July 2020
These 7 districts with the most active cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Pavas is the "epicenter" of the coronavirus at the district level

(QCOSTARICA) Seven districts of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) have more than 100 active cases of COVID-19.

Pavas and La Uruca accumulate the greatest number of these infections; they total 559.

Currently, Pavas – one of the more populous areas in Costa Rica –  is the “epicenter” of the virus at the district level, 369 people are reported with the new coronavirus and in La Uruca the figure is 190.

These are the districts that exceed one hundred people with the active virus:

  • Pavas (San José province): 392 accumulated cases, 369 active and one deceased.
  • Uruca (San José province): 228 accumulated cases, 190 active and one deceased.
  • San Francisco (Heredia province): 144 accumulated cases, 128 active and one deceased.
  • Hatillo (San José province): 145 cumulative cases and 114 active cases.
  • Hospital (San José province): 122 accumulated, 114 active and one deceased.
  • San Felipe (Alajuelita province): 121 cases accumulated and 103 active.
  • Merced (San José, San José province): 115 cases accumulated, 100 active and 1 deceased.

The World Health Organization (WHO) decreed community transmission in Costa Rica.

