Route 27 closed Sunday morning for the El Gran Fondo Andrey Amador

QCOSTARICA – The Ruta 27, Ruta 34 (road to Jaco and Quepos) and Paseo Colon will be closed to traffic on Sunday, February 13, to allow the El Gran Fondo Andrey Amador cycling event to take place, with more than 4,000 cyclists taking part.

The closure of Paseo Colon, where the race starts, will be starting at 12:01 am Sunday.

The Ruta 27 will be closed from La Sabana to the Pozón intersection, from 4:30 am to 9:30 am. However, event organizers are confident that it will be able to enable starting at 7:30 am between Ciudad Colón – San José, once the ‘carros escobas’ pass.

The rest of the route, the Ruta 34, the Costanera, from Pozon to Jaco and Quepos, closure to traffic will be in controlled stages.

Cyclists are expected to begin taking their position at about 3:30 am, in order to enter their respective “starting corral”, according to the color of their uniform, number and bracelet; The latter is a requirement, as well as the mask. Access is through the side streets of Paseo Colón, to avoid crowds and they will not be able to change places.

Once the runners are located, the protocol acts and the presentations, the event is expected to start at 5:00 am with racers in groups, starting every 10 minutes.

The event has two runs: the short, Paseo Colon to Orotina, 60 kilometers, and the long, from Paseo Colon to Quepos, 160 kilometers.

El Gran Fondo Andrey Amador

The El Gran Fondo Andrey Amador is emerging as the sporting event of the year, featuring several heavyweights of world cycling.

The event was declared officially as an event of public and national interest. “This news not only fills us with pride, but also gives us an even greater sense of responsibility for meet the economic and social objectives at the country level, continue promoting the economy of the areas where it will pass and the international projection of the country with an event never seen before,” said Leonora Jimenez, co-founder of the event.

The event is not only designed for professional cyclists, its objective is to unite all those passionate about cycling in Costa Rica and give the country a break both socially and economically, as it is a sports tourism event.

The organization confirms the participation of more than 50 teams and more than 4,000 people registered for the activity “Every day more participants join the event, we will share our passion for two wheels at the GFAA along the dream route. This makes me very happy and excited, in addition to the international figures who will visit us. It will be a great event”, said Andrey Amador, cyclist and co-founder of El Gran Fondo Andrey Amador.

In addition to the declaration, El Gran Fondo Andrey Amador adds Essential Costa Rica values, being also a Country Brand event that aspires to be the first at a sporting level in Latin America to have the carbon neutral declaration “This event will make history and will bring many benefits to many sectors and chains. We thank the government and the corresponding public entities for this valuable

More information on the event can be found at https://gfandreyamador.com/.

