Reduced to four months interval between second and third doses of covid-19 vaccine

Booster can be received by anyone over 12 years of age who has already completed the required distance between doses.

QCOSTARICA – Taking into account the epidemiological situation, the availability of doses, as well as the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y Epidemiología (CNVE) – National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology, agreed to reduce to four months the application interval between the second and third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, this for the entire population over 12 years of age.

In the case of the population under 18 years of age, the Pfizer vaccine will be used and for those over 18 years of age, both Pfizer and Moderna can be applied.

Likewise, it was endorsed to enable vaccination with third doses to the migrant population residing in the country in an irregular condition.

