Rubén Pacheco: “Tourism is in a race with the lion at its back”

Pacheco told La Republica , “otherwise, and not having a vaccine soon, we will take up to three years to return to the conditions prior to the Coronavirus.”

As for the opening of the flights, Pacheco said it is urgent to continue with that plan, we are already behind compared to other countries, even Japan pays plane ticket of visitors, while Spain, Italy, and Mexico offer benefits of various types.

“We must also offer incentives that cost nothing, such as permission to stay six months in Costa Rica, so that American pensioners and teleworkers spend half the year or more in Costa Rica, which is known worldwide for controlling the pandemic,” said Pacheco.

As to sanitary norms, the businessman says they must be moderate; “If a hotel ensures adequate conditions, including keeping distance in restaurants and other spaces, there is no point in limiting room occupancy to 50%.”

As for the economic issue, the country must take advantage of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) willingness to lend us up to US$1 billion at zero interest.

The support of the national banks is positive, by accepting the extensions of many loans; however, it is a pat on the shoulder as the debt builds up and does not go away.

“In the last few months, we have done many things well. However, for a sector that is in a race with the lion at its back, the necessary support is urgent,” concluded Pacheco.

