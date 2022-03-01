Monday 28 February 2022
type here...
Search

Rumors and false data claim Ukraine president money laundering in Costa Rica

Without proof, websites spread claims that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has US$1.2 billion stashed in Costa Rican bank accounts, specifically with the Dresdner Bank Lateinamerika, a financial entity that does not exist in Costa Rica.

#DebunkedNews
By Rico
There is no evidence that Zelenski is laundering money in Costa Rica Publications of web pages replicated by the Catalina Vargas Hicken profile affirm that Zelenski would have $1.2 billion in "the Costa Rican branch of Dresdner Bank Lateinamerika", although said financial entity does not even operate in the country.
Paying the bills

Latest

Rumors and false data claim Ukraine president money laundering in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Multiple Internet websites make claims that Ukraine's...
Read more

While big brother is … the Antonov 124 continues its runs to and from Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Sunday, the Juan Santamaría International Airport (San...
Read more

Bridge between Mora and Puriscal will be closed for two months

QCOSTARICA - The Quebrada Honda river bridge, over National...
Read more

Weathe service predicts the week will start with moderate to strong winds in the Central Valley

QCOSTARICA -The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) - national weather...
Read more

ICT presses Immigration to issue regulations for Laws on digital nomads

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Alvarado, is...
Read more

¢5,000 bill printed on cotton paper will stop circulating this week

QCOSTARICA - The ¢5,000 banknotes printed on cotton paper...
Read more

Foreign Ministry reports nine Costa Ricans in the midst of conflicts in Ukraine

QCOSTARICA - The Foreign Ministry has managed to contact...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Multiple Internet websites make claims that Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is laundering money in Costa Rica.

No reliable source has revealed evidence of the claims of Zelenskyy’s alleged fraudulent investments in Costa Rica made by multiple Internet websites.

There is no evidence that Zelenskyy is laundering money in Costa Rica. Publications of web pages replicated by the Catalina Vargas Hicken profile affirm that Zelenskyy would have US$1.2 billion stashed in “the Costa Rican branch of Dresdner Bank Lateinamerika”, although said financial entity does not even operate in the country.

For example, at least two sites, TimiSsss News and Pledge Times mention that Zelenskyy would have money stashed in the Dresdner Bank Lateinamerika, a financial entity that does not even operate in Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

Both publications claim that their sources of information are Telegram channels associated with Ukrainian opposition politicians and circles close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The speculations were replicated over the weekend by the Catalina Vargas Hicken Facebook account which frequently reproduces disinformation about Costa Rica.

Hicken’s post on February 23, El PLATANAR, LAVADORA OFICIAL DE LOS UCRANIANOS!!!
SOMOS VERGÜENZA MUNDIAL!! (El PLATANAR, OFFICIAL WASHING MACHINE OF THE UKRAINIANS!!! WE ARE WORLD SHAME!!), alludes to the 2013 BBC.com article on Arthur Budovsky, founder of Liberty Reserve, a Costa Rica-based centralized digital currency service, shut down by the United States government after an investigation by authorities across 17 countries.

In 2016, Budovsky was sentenced in Manhattan Federal Court to 20 years in prison. The tie-in to Zelynskyy is that Budovsky, who became a Costa Rican citizen after giving up his US citizenship, was born in Ukraine.

Read more: Liberty Reserve Founder Gave Up US Citizenship For Costa Rican

The two websites reported that the money, allegedly, is periodically deposited by Ukrainian billionaires. Again, there is no Dresdner Bank Lateinamerika operating in Costa Rica, as confirmed by the General Superintendency of Financial Institutions (Sugef).

- Advertisement -

In Costa Rica, foreign banks, to establish a bank branch and carry out banking activities in the country, must have the authorization of the Consejo Nacional de Supervisión del Sistema Financiero (Conassif) – National Council for the Supervision of the Financial System, based on the “Ley Orgánica del Sistema Bancario Nacional“.

The purpose of this Law is to regulate, supervise, control and coordinate the National Financial System, in order to guarantee the use and investment of its resources towards the public interest and economic and social development, within the framework of the real creation of a democratic and social State of Law and Justice.

To date, the Dresdner Bank Lateinamerika has never carried out authorization procedures before CONASSIF, nor is it supervised by the Superintendencia General de Entidades Financieras (Sugef) – General Superintendence of Financial Entities.

The Dresdner Bank Lateinamerika (DBLA) was the subsidiary of the German bank Dresdner Bank that specialized in business with Latin America. However, in 2004 the financial entity announced the closure of this branch, and future attention by the bank only in the offices of Colombia, Mexico, Chile and Brazil; as reported at the time by Germany’s state news, DW.com.

- Advertisement -

In its report, La Nación says it consulted the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) if there is any ongoing judicial investigation into alleged illicit activities, related to money laundering, involving President Zelenski or high-ranking members of the Government of Ukraine. The Deputy Prosecutor’s Office for Money Laundering and Prosecution confirmed that it no cases in process with these characteristics.

For its part, the Instituto Costarricense sobre Drogas (ICD) – the Costa Rican Institute on Drugs (ICD), whose Financial Intelligence Unit is in charge of issuing reports of suspicious operations, indicated that since last week it learned of the circulation of rumors about Zelenski’s alleged fraudulent investments in the country.

Sergio Rodríguez, director of the ICD, indicated that the entity acted preventively in the face of alerts and activated a protocol to confirm or rule out the veracity of such reports.

According to Rodríguez, such investigations are confidential, and if signs of criminal activity were detected, the case would be transferred to the Public Ministry. In a statement, the ICD indicated that the regulations for the prevention of money laundering oblige banks to abide by regulations on Personas Políticamente Expuestas (PEP) – Politically Exposed Persons, both domestic and foreign.

With PEP clients, financial institutions must monitor the origin of the funds and carry out “continuous monitoring of the commercial relationship.” In addition, when it comes to transfers from abroad, a protocol is applied that allows them to verify, before the PEP receives or sends funds, the origin of the money and the reason for the transaction, “when its characteristics, amount, activity, country of origin or destination”, may represent a risk of money laundering or terrorist financing.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleWhile big brother is … the Antonov 124 continues its runs to and from Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

While big brother is … the Antonov 124 continues its runs to and from Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Sunday, the Juan Santamaría International Airport (San Jose airport)...
Read more

Foreign Ministry reports nine Costa Ricans in the midst of conflicts in Ukraine

QCOSTARICA - The Foreign Ministry has managed to contact nine Costa...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.