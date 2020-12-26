Saturday 26 December 2020
Ruta 27 to Caldera Bumper to Bumper

by Rico
0

QCOSTARICA – This Saturday morinng, December 26, the Ruta 27  – San Jose to Calerda- was bumper to bumper as vacations headed for the beaches and resorts.

According to Waze, sectors of Santa Ana, San Rafael de Alajuela, La Guácima, Turrúcares, Concepción and Escobal de Atenas, Hacienda Vieja de Orotina, reported stand still traffic.

If heading out to the Pacific coast, better arm yourself with patience and plan out alternate routes such as the Monte del Aguacate (old toad to Jaco that weaves through Atenas, San Mateo and Orotina.

Or, the Interamericana Norte (Ruta 1) through San Ramon and Esparza.

And, keep in mind, that in the coming days all that traffic is going to be headed back to San Jose.

Vehicular restrictions

For this weekend (December 26 and December 27) there are no vehicular restrictions daytime, from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm, a total restriction, however, is in effect from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, with exemptions.

For the week, Monday, December 28 to Wednesday, December 30, the total vehicle restrictions (with exemptions) si from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am, the daytime restrictions (5 am to 10 pm) are based on the last digit of the license plate: 1 & 2 cannot drive on Monday, 3 & 4 on Tuesday, and 5 & 6 on Wednesday.

For Thursday, December 31, vehicles with license plate end in 7 & 8 cannot drive from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm, when the nighttime restrictions begin and until 5:00 am Friday morning, January 1.

The vehicular restrictions for Friday, January 1 are from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm for vehicles with license plates ending in 9 & 0.

For Saturday, January 2, the daytime vehicle restrictions are from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm; vehicles with plates ending in 1,3,5,7 & 9 are restricted.

For Sunday, January 3, the daytime vehicle restrictions are from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm; vehicles with plates ending in 2, 4, 6, 8 & 0 are restricted.

Starting Monday, January 4 to January 31, the daytime weekday restrictions are from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, based on the last digit of the license plate: 1 & 2 cannot drive on Mondays, 3 & 4 on Tuesdays, 5 & 6 on Wednesdays, 7 & 8 on Thursdays and 9 & 0 on Fridays; the weekends, odd even plates are restricted on Saturdays and even plates on Sundays, from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

This is all confusing.

For a complete “official” details of the restrictions, click here.

The list of exemptions can be found here.

The vehicular restrictions are countrywide. The fine for violating the restrictions is ¢107,000 colones plus costs.

A reminder, the 2021 Marchamo must be paid by December 31, 2021. On January 1, 2021, traffic police will start fining drivers.

