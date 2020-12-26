Saturday 26 December 2020
type here...
Today Costa RicaPura VidaRedaqted

San José in watercolor, a capital that refuses to be called ugly

The work of Jose Pablo Ureña, Urban Sketcher, Teacher and Visual Artist can be seen at the Artflow gallery in Avenida Escazu

by Rico
0

QCOSTARICA – It has been 6 years since artist José Pablo Ureña has been in charge of choosing and painting in acuarela (watercolor) the features of some of the most recognized points – and others not so much – of Costa Rica’s capital city.

He does it so that people get to know the city better and to try to fight the idea that it is a an ugly city.

- Advertisement -

One of his favorite works is a large-format, grayscale, of downtown San José from the air. He believes that the panorama that he paints had not been presented before.

“I was worked  for 4 months, almost a full-time,” Ureña commented in an interview.

Ureña has a degree in Plastic Arts from the University of Costa Rica (UCR), where he also works.

- Advertisement -

Since he started with this idea of ​​landscapes, he has created two types of works. The large and medium format (which for now are about 35) and more than a thousand small format, which are urban sketches, drawn in a notebook.

Some of them have been sold, others remain on display and fill up some of his sketchbooks, which he always carries with him for when his eye tells him when it is time to stop, take a better look, and then paint.

“If I see something that catches my attention, I look for a corner and make the sketch, between half an hour and an hour maximum,” said Ureña.

- Advertisement -

In large-format works, the work is more extensive and can take months, depending on the work that each one requires.

“For the small drawings, I don’t do the panorama so much, but what I’m looking for are the traditional “Josefino” (San Jose) neighborhoods. Barrios such as Cuba, Luján, México or Amón, which more of a story, a sentimentality,” added the artist with an exhibition at the Artflow gallery on Avenida Escazú.

The images are shared on social networks – Facebook, Instagram – first to publicize his work and second to try to fight against the idea that San José is an ugly city, with nothing to offer.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRuta 27 to Caldera Bumper to Bumper
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Screaming for a Living: More than 5,000 try to earn a living in the streets of San Jose

QCOSTARICA - More than 5,000 people try to earn a living...
Read more

Vehicle restriction stops car theft

QCOSTARICA - The sanitary vehicular restrictions has put a damper on...
Read more

MOST READ

Panama suspends arrivals the United Kingdom and South Africa due to new strain of covid-19

Expat Focus

Having your vehicle impounded will cost more starting in January

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Having your vehicle impounded due to a traffic violation in will cost more starting on January 1, 2021. This because, in addition to...
Guanacaste

Jetblue resumed flights to Liberia with direct flight from Los Angeles

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Saturday, December 19, the Liberia Airport in Guanacaste (LIR)received the new JetBlue flight from Los Angeles International Airport, California (LAX). JetBlue is...
HQ

Too cold for you? Cold surge #8 will enter the northern Caribbean Sea tonight

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Today, Thursday, December 24, will continue sunny and most throughout most of the country. A sweater or jacket and even an umbrella...
National

Increase in vehicular flow and rise in road deaths worries the Traffic Police

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The increase in vehicle traffic and the rise in the number of road deaths, typical of the month of December, has the...
Travel

What is the risk of contracting COVID-19 on board a flight?

Rico -
QTRAVEL - Inflight COVID-19 transmission is extremely rare. Since the start of 2020, there have been 44 confirmed or possible cases of COVID-19 associated...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.