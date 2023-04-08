Ruta 27 will have a reversible lane on Sunday and Monday for the long weekend

QCOSTARICA – Giving priority to the return to the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) is the objective of the “reversible” lanes on the Ruta 27 this Sunday, April 9, and holiday Monday, April 10.

The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police), in coordination with the road concessionarie, GlobalVia, will begin to cut off Caldera-bound traffic between Cuidad Colon and Orotina at 1 pm and continue until 7 pm. The reversibility of traffic moving San Jose bound is between 2 pm and 6 pm.

The difference between the closing time and the reversibility corresponds to the closing and opening processes, which take one hour for the operation to be carried out safely.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the maximum speed allowed during this operation will be 60 km/h. A temporary vertical signage change on the affected sector of the Ruta 27 will take place, and traffic officials are expected to monitor and enforce the speed limit through speed controls.

While reversibility’s objective is for an agile return to the GAM, expect heavy traffic both on Sunday and Monday.

Monday, in Costa Rica, is the legal holiday of April 11 move to the nearest Monday to create a long weekend with the objective of boosting local tourism.

Alternate routes

For traffic to the Pacific, during the hours of reversibility, the alternate routes include:

Ruta 3: Atenas- Aguacate-Orotina (also known as the old road to Jaco)

Ruta 1: The InterAmerican highway

Ruta 239: Ciudad Colón – Puriscal – San Pablo – Turrubares to Orotina. This is a really nice scenic route, with interesting stops along the way

For more information on Ruta 27 status or request assistance, users can call the GlobaVia Ruta 27 Control Center at 2588-4040. Or visit the GlobalVia Ruta 27 website.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Skype

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Facebook



Related