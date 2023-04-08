CCSS alerts for malaria outbreak in the Caribbean: 38 new cases in two days

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense del Seguro Social (CCSS) alerted the population to an outbreak of malaria in the Caribbean.

According to CCSS authorities, in the last two days, 38 new cases were treated. In the last two weeks, 62 new patients were registered.

“In the last two weeks there has been a sustained increase in the number of detected cases, but in the last 48 hours, this increase has been more palpable, reaching up to 100 people under follow-up, receiving prophylaxis treatment, for being in contact with people positive for this disease,” the institution said.

According to Carla Alfaro Fajardo, director of the Huetar Atlántica region’s health services network, there are several points in the province with outbreaks.

“We have a malaria outbreak concentrated in the canton of Pococí, specifically in Cariari, and in the central canton of Limón in Moín and various neighborhoods in the community of La Colina,” Alfaro said.

How is it contagious?

Malaria is a serious and even fatal disease caused by a parasite that is transmitted to people through the bite of the Anopheles mosquito.

It can affect anyone, regardless of age or gender, and according to experts, it bites inside and outside the house between 5:00 pm and 6:00 am.

Anopheles are more likely to transmit malaria parasites from one person to another. The disease is transmitted when the mosquito bites a sick person and acquires the parasite that causes malaria. Once it bites a healthy person, it transmits the parasite and that person also gets malaria.

Among the symptoms, fever stands out, accompanied by at least one of these: chills, sweating, headache or muscle pain.

Given this, health authorities call to visit a health center in case of presenting any of the symptoms.

“The institution has the medicines to treat this disease and reduce the risk of complications. The care is provided to both insured and to those who are not”, emphasized the director of the Huetar Atlántica region’s health services.

