Saturday 8 April 2023
type here...
Search

CCSS alerts for malaria outbreak in the Caribbean: 38 new cases in two days

In the last two weeks, 62 new patients were registered.

HealthNationalLimon
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

‘Quiebra Ventanas’ change their m.o.

QCOSTARICA - The risk of having your belongings stolen...
Read more

Ruta 27 will have a reversible lane on Sunday and Monday for the long weekend

QCOSTARICA - Giving priority to the return to the...
Read more

CCSS alerts for malaria outbreak in the Caribbean: 38 new cases in two days

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense del Seguro Social (CCSS)...
Read more

This is what San José would look like in the year 2050

QCOSTARICA (El Financiero) The rise of artificial intelligence (AI)...
Read more

Dollar exchange rate at its lowest of the year

QCOSTARICA - Like a sinking rock in muddy water,...
Read more

This week the farmer’s fairs will be held Wednesday and Sunday

QCOSTARICA - If you regularly visit the Farmer's Fair...
Read more

Experts will analyze international hemp and cannabis markets, the challenges and opportunities for Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA (Summa) More than a year after signing the...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢537.03 Buy

¢544.00 Sell

06 April 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense del Seguro Social (CCSS) alerted the population to an outbreak of malaria in the Caribbean.

About 460 Anopheles species are recognized; while over 100 can transmit human malaria, only 30–40 commonly transmit parasites of the genus Plasmodium, which cause malaria in humans in endemic areas. Wikipedia

According to CCSS authorities, in the last two days, 38 new cases were treated. In the last two weeks, 62 new patients were registered.

“In the last two weeks there has been a sustained increase in the number of detected cases, but in the last 48 hours, this increase has been more palpable, reaching up to 100 people under follow-up, receiving prophylaxis treatment, for being in contact with people positive for this disease,” the institution said.

- Advertisement -

According to Carla Alfaro Fajardo, director of the Huetar Atlántica region’s health services network, there are several points in the province with outbreaks.

“We have a malaria outbreak concentrated in the canton of Pococí, specifically in Cariari, and in the central canton of Limón in Moín and various neighborhoods in the community of La Colina,” Alfaro said.

How is it contagious?

Malaria is a serious and even fatal disease caused by a parasite that is transmitted to people through the bite of the Anopheles mosquito.

It can affect anyone, regardless of age or gender, and according to experts, it bites inside and outside the house between 5:00 pm and 6:00 am.

Anopheles are more likely to transmit malaria parasites from one person to another. The disease is transmitted when the mosquito bites a sick person and acquires the parasite that causes malaria. Once it bites a healthy person, it transmits the parasite and that person also gets malaria.

Among the symptoms, fever stands out, accompanied by at least one of these: chills, sweating, headache or muscle pain.

- Advertisement -

Given this, health authorities call to visit a health center in case of presenting any of the symptoms.

“The institution has the medicines to treat this disease and reduce the risk of complications. The care is provided to both insured and to those who are not”, emphasized the director of the Huetar Atlántica region’s health services.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleThis is what San José would look like in the year 2050
Next articleRuta 27 will have a reversible lane on Sunday and Monday for the long weekend
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

This is what San José would look like in the year 2050

QCOSTARICA (El Financiero) The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) platforms that...
Read more

Experts will analyze international hemp and cannabis markets, the challenges and opportunities for Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA (Summa) More than a year after signing the Law on...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Benefits of using automated trading software

People who are actively involved in trading have definitely...
Trends

How To Buy High-Quality Green Malay Kratom Online?

It is vital to buy green malay Kratom products...
Paying the bills