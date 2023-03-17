Friday 17 March 2023
Ruta 32 closed

Cambronero area of Ruta 1 also affected by the rains

NationalNews
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Intense rains and strong winds forced the closure of the Zurquí mountainous sector of the Ruta 32 (San José – Limón).

The Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) reported falling material on the road, with pending inspection and cleaning starting Friday morning.

The rains have also affected the sector of the Cambronero, the sector of the Ruta 1 (Interamerican highway) between San Ramon and Puntarenas, in the area of the fatal accident last October.

Passage is totally closed to heavy vehicles, while ‘paso regulado’ is maintained for other vehicles.

Read more: Tragedy in Cambronero: 9 dead, 30 rescued after bus falls over cliffcambronero

It appears Costa Rica’s roads nationwide are only for the dry season (summer), in a country with 6 months of rainy season.

Permanent solutions are needed for the closing of roads is no longer an option.

