Ruta 32 closed

QCOSTARICA – Intense rains and strong winds forced the closure of the Zurquí mountainous sector of the Ruta 32 (San José – Limón).

The Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) reported falling material on the road, with pending inspection and cleaning starting Friday morning.

The rains have also affected the sector of the Cambronero, the sector of the Ruta 1 (Interamerican highway) between San Ramon and Puntarenas, in the area of the fatal accident last October.

Passage is totally closed to heavy vehicles, while ‘paso regulado’ is maintained for other vehicles.

It appears Costa Rica’s roads nationwide are only for the dry season (summer), in a country with 6 months of rainy season.

Permanent solutions are needed for the closing of roads is no longer an option.

