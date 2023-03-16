MOPT confirms changes in RTV amnesties

QCOSTARICA – The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) announced changes in the amnesties of the technical review for vehicles that have plates ending in 7, 8, 9, and 0.

As announced by the MOPT, now these license plates will have to go in the corresponding month, that is, if a vehicle ends up on license plate 9 and the inspection is pending, it will no longer have time until April 9 as previously established, but rather in September when it normally corresponds.

What about the owners of vehicles with those plates that have already gone to Dekra? Should they go again this year?

The MOPT chief, Luis Amador, explained and in accordance with the notice on social networks, given that the MOPT.go.cr website is still down:

Vehicles with plates ending in 1, 2, and 3 that have already been inspected, that is they have their 2024, sticker, are done

Vehicles with plates 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 0 that have NOT been inspected have to the corresponding month this year

Vehicles that were approved in 2022 and were given the 2023 sticker, can go back to Dekra and get their 2024 at no charge

Important to note, vehicles, in particular vehicles with plates ending in 1 and 2, that do not have the 2022 or 2023 sticker CANNOT legally circulate and are subject to a fine if caught by a traffic official.

In the case of buses and taxis, the MOPT minister clarified that no exception was made, so they must go to Dekra twice during the year, as previously established.

Now, it would be grand for all those who have appointments that are not longer required, would give them up leaving room for all those vehicle owners 1, 2, and 3 that are waiting weeks for an appointment; Rather, the Dekra system itself cancels them, given they still have no problems to circulate.

