Ruta 32 Re-opened!

QCOSTARICA – The MOPT announced the re-opening of the Ruta 32 which connects San José with Limón.

“There are small amounts of materials to remove, on the sides of the road, so it is recommended to drive at prudent speeds, taking into account the fog banks that prevail at this time,” said the MOPT on its Facebook page.

The section of the Ruta 32 through the Braulio Carillo National Park had been closed since 5:00 pm Monday, as a preventive measure due to the bad weather conditions and the road being prone to landslides and poor visibility.

According to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), the country was affected by cold push number six, which although it is now moving away, the forecast is of strong winds and rains for the north and Caribbean.

