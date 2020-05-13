Tuesday, 12 May 2020
HealthRedaqted

Salud will not allow “disinfection tunnels” in Costa Rica

The minister of Health, Daniel Salas, alerted the National Poison Center to possible cases due to the sprayed product.

By Rico
27
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health has said it will not allow the use of “disinfection tunnels” in Costa Rica, a system activated by sensors to release a disinfecting substance as a person passes through.

Such a system was installed recently at the main entrance of the Central Market (Mercado Central) in downtown San Jose.

Other businesses and even sports clubs see their use as a way to prevent contagion of COVID-19.

- paying the bills -

However, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, will have not of this.

“It is not recommended, it is not allowed given the health risk it represents. We are going to follow up on the disabling of those who are currently in use,” said the Minister at Monday’s press conference.

The manager of the Mercado Central, Roberto Campos, commented that the tunnel was removed almost immediately after the call by the Ministry of Health and that all guidelines issued by the Ministry will be respected.

“We did not have any adverse reaction at the moment, but it could because we are not all used to it,” Campos explained.

“It was one more option that we studied, an alternative for Mecado,” he added.

- paying the bills -

The Guadalupe FC soccer club had also implemented the technology. “We have not received any notification about it, but we are going to talk to them (Ministry of Health) to come and investigate, to analyze it and if they say that it does not bring any benefit, we would remove them. We hope that they give us somewhat more formal information,” said team manager Robert Garbanzo.

The Ministry of Health did not detail how many tunnels have been installed and in use in the country and whether they have already issued formal notifications for their removal.

Previous article24 legislators plan to postpone same-sex marriage for 18 months after pandemic
Next articleCoronavirus in Costa Rica: Confirmed cases reached 804, use of mask recommended
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Confirmed cases reached 804, use of mask recommended

Coronavirus Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus covid-19 is...
Read more

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 801 confirmed cases, 517 have fully recovered

Coronavirus Rico -
On Monday, May 11, nine new cases of COVID-19 were announced...
Read more

MOST READ

Crime

Suspected killers lived with the bodies of their victims for 3 days before burning them

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) James Allen Honer and Bianca Mena Sibaja (30) had been living together for more than a year, before their charred bodies were discovered...
Read more
Redaqted

This is how the Government will process the arrival of repatriated flights

RedaQted -
Costa Rica awaits the arrival of several flights of nationals and residents (who left Costa Rica prior to March 24) returning to the country...
Central America

Central American migrants: The tragedy in the midst of the pandemic

Rico -
Those who stayed face a precarious reality, with job losses, overcrowding, without access to medical. Those who return, deported, were in many cases exposed...
Lighter Side

Banks alert against “Virus de las Estafas”

Q Costa Rica -
Costa Rica banks have issued an alert for scams in the name of the coronavirus, to separate you from your money.
Limon

Criminals set their sights on ATMs

RedaQted -
Taking advantage of few people out and desolate streets, criminals set their sights on ATMs, even to obstruct roads with sticks just in case...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 773 confirmed cases, 8 new over previous day

Rico -
The number of confirmed cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica reached 773 this Friday, 63 days after the detection of the first patient as...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA