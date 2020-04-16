The American company Samtec will hire 150 new workers for its medical devices plant located in the Zona Franca Zeta, in Alajuela.

The company has 14 years of operating in Costa Rica and currently has 1,010 employees.

The new workers will be for assembly processes, manual manufacturing or using electronic component machines for different applications and types of industries, according to the firm’s press release on April 16.

“The Samtec Costa Rica plant represents around 20% of the company’s total production globally,” explained José Sánchez, general manager of Samtec Costa Rica.

Sánchez stressed the Costa Rica government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis allowed the company to make the decision to expand its operation in the country.

The US company also reported that it will donate 800 N95 masks to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), and US$25,000.

The delivery of these funds is made through the initiative led by the North American Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM), which set the goal of collecting US$750,000 to buy 130 diagnostic equipment and 4,000 tests to detect the new coronavirus.

More information on this job opportunity at https://www.samtec.com/about#careers.