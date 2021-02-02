San Jose airport makes changes for picking up arriving passengers

QCOSTARICA – Picking up family or friends at the San Jose airport? If so, take note of the changes effective today, Monday, February 1, 2021, in the arrivals area of the terminal.

For those who have visited the airport recently will have noticed the building of a closed barrier, closing off the sidewalk to the arrival doors.

In order to have more space and avoid crowding, the Juan Santamaría International Airport concession company announced a transformation in the area that passengers use to exit the air terminal, provide relatives or friends of arriving passengers an exclusive space duly delimited and with controlled access.

Under the new guidelines approved by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC), arriving passengers will not be mobbed by hucksters offering transport and other services.

Passengers can now meet their relatives or friends without stress and have an area to contract authorized transportation services.

Changes are provisional

“This provisional measure seeks to generate greater order when the passenger arriving in the country leaves the air terminal. The guidelines have been authorized and shared with the General Directorate of Civil Aviation,” explained the director of Operations of the company, Juan Belliard.

With these measures, the airport manager is preparing for a possible increase in international arrivals in the coming months.

Controlled area for relatives or friends

Aeris suggests to family or friends to show up 15 minutes before the scheduled flight time.

The entrance to the controlled area will be determined by the capacity.

Family members must provide the security officer, at the access doors, the flight information of the passenger they are waiting for.

It will be verified against the list of operations of the day and thus determine if they can enter the area or have to wait.

Demarcated space

West gate (puerta oeste): for the entry and exit of passengers with a hired AIJS taxi service, authorized rental car service and/or airport personnel.

Door, under Bridge A (Puente Alpha): dedicated to an emergency, or it can be used to exit passengers if necessary.

Gate, under Bridge B (Puente Bravo): for passengers with contracted taxi service, or rent a car and previously authorized tour operators or shuttles. It also serves as an entry or exit for family and friends who are waiting for the departure of passengers.

East Gate -next to the commercial area- (puerta este): it will be the last of the gates to the east, for the entry and exit of passengers who require to hire a taxi or rent a car from the airport, access of the terminal staff who, due to their functions, require transit through the area, as well as entry or exit of family and friends who are waiting for the arrival of travelers.