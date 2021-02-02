Tuesday 2 February 2021
type here...
Central AmericaCuba

Canada shuts down travel to Cuba until April 30

by Q24N
21

TODAY CUBA – Starting February 1, Canada, the island’s largest tourist market, closed travel to Cuba through at least the end of April. The stiff action was taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Cuba itself announced Saturday a drastic cut in flights from numerous countries including the USA, Mexico, Spain and Panama.

- Advertisement -

Hungry for tourist dollars, Cuba’s state tourism industry was giving special preference to attract Canadians, which included a free PCR test upon arrival. Other visitors are required to pay for theirs.

Last September, when Cuba reopened its airports, Canadian tourists were the first visitors allowed.

Now the hope to receive the snowbirds is shot for Cuba’s high tourist season. Easter vacation travel is also out.

Not picking on Cuba

Canada is not singling out Cuba, the cut in Canadian tourists is global, the country announcing last Friday the suspension of flights from Canada to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

- Advertisement -

The move is to deter sunseekers from flying south and to slow the spread of more-transmissible variants of the coronavirus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that WestJet, Air Canada, Sunwing, and Air Transat all agreed to suspend flights to the popular winter getaways until April 30.

The airlines will coordinate return flights for travelers who are abroad now, he said.

Cuban destinations include the highly popular spots of Varadero and Cayo Coco.

Canadians and residents currently abroad returning to Canada are required to provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding their flight, pay for a COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport and a three-day stay at a quarantine hotel while awaiting the result.

If the test on arrival is negative, passengers are allowed to go home where they will continue with self-isolation for five more days; testing positive results in an extended quarantine at a government facility.

- Advertisement -

Article originally appeared on Today Cuba and is republished here with permission.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleSan Jose airport makes changes for picking up arriving passengers
Next articleDaniel Ortega Fears the Emigrant Vote
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

American Airlines is accepting reservations Miami to Cuba starting June 4

American Airlines has started selling, through its website, trips to Havana,...
Read more

Costa Rica says goodbye…the last of the Canadians

"Costa Rica says goodbye because we are the last flight...... with...
Read more

MOST READ

Covid-19 Costa Rica: Deaths associated with covid-19 exceed 2,600 in Costa Rica

News

Immigration maintains suspended $100 fine to foreigners overstaying

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The fine for foreigners who overstay their visa in the country remains suspended, confirmed the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME)...
Trends

Mexico’s New Medical Cannabis Rules Underscore the Need for Similar Reform in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
After years of delay, Mexican authorities have finally released the rules that will regulate the production, distribution, and use of medical cannabis in the...
Political Economy

Moody’s, Fitch and S&P distrust political support for plan with IMF

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The international risk rating agencies Moody’s, Fitch Ratings and Standard and Poor’s (S&P) consider that the main threat to Costa Rica solving...
News

Yokasta Valle successfully defended her World Title (Photos)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Yokasta Valle appealed to her good combination of hooks and uppercuts to retain her 105-pound belt by defeating Japan's Sana...
News

Central Bank foresees economic growth of 2.6% this year

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rican economy will grow 2.6% this year, after a 4.5% contraction in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) last year. That was the...
Cuba

Canada shuts down travel to Cuba until April 30

Q24N -
TODAY CUBA – Starting February 1, Canada, the island’s largest tourist market, closed travel to Cuba through at least the end of April. The...
News

Spanish family trapped in Costa Rica returns to their camper and says goodbye

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A Lego that shapes a spaceship, another a ship, and one more a fire truck, is the last thing Tao, Dhara and...
News

Panama opens its land borders to tourists

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Panama's immigration service announced the reopening of land borders, for the entry and exit of Panamanians, residents, and foreigners, under strict sanitary...
Health

Covid-19 contagion rate in Costa Rica reaches its lowest level since the end of April

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate or R rate registered a new decrease that takes it to the lowest levels in the last nine months....

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE

Article originally appeared on Today Cuba and is republished here with permission.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.