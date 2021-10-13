Wednesday 13 October 2021
San Jose, Costa Rica in 1950

Costa Rica Retro
By Rico
San Jose, Costa Rica in 1950

COSTA RICA RETRO – This is how San José was in 1950, two beautiful ladies crossing the street on the east side of Parque Central (Central Park) to go to mass in La Catedral.

Photo from Tiquicia retro

