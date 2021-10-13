San Jose, Costa Rica in 1950

COSTA RICA RETRO – This is how San José was in 1950, two beautiful ladies crossing the street on the east side of Parque Central (Central Park) to go to mass in La Catedral.
Photo from Tiquicia retro
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Share
COSTA RICA RETRO – This is how San José was in 1950, two beautiful ladies crossing the street on the east side of Parque Central (Central Park) to go to mass in La Catedral.
Photo from Tiquicia retro
To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.