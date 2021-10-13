New cases, hospitalizations and mortality associated with COVID-19 decrease

QCOSTARICA – Epidemiological week 40 that spanned from October 3 to 9 was a much-welcomed relief from the last couple of months, as we saw a drop in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

For week 40, the Ministry of Health reported 9,333 news cases of COVID-19, down from the 2,490 cases during week 39 that spanned from September 26 to October 2. This represents a decrease of 25.3% from week to week.

- Advertisement -

The new cases curve has been declining for at least three weeks. The daily average of new cases in the last week was 1,333.

For Tuesday, October 12, the Ministry of Health reported 1,319 new cases, bringing the accumulated cases since the first in March 2020 to 547,914, of which 464,073 people (85%) have recovered. The number of people with active cases is 77,123 (14%).

With regard to deaths the week 40, 200 deaths were reported, while, down from the 227 deaths reported the week earlier, representing a decrease of 11.9% in the mortality of one week to another and dropping the daily average to 28 people who lose their lives related to the COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

59% of the deaths of epidemiological week 40 were registered in the age group 65 years and over, 28.5% in the age group 50 to 64 years, and 12.5% ​​from 18 to 49 years. There were no deaths in minors.

As of October 12, the country has accumulated 6,718 deaths related to COVID-19.

During epidemiological week 40, the average number of hospitalized cases also dropped to 1,241, while the average for week 39 was 1,330 admitted cases, showing a decrease of 6.7% in total hospitalizations.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, October 12, the Ministry of Health reported 1,120 people in hospital, of which 392 were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Related