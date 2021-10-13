Wednesday 13 October 2021
type here...
Search

New cases, hospitalizations and mortality associated with COVID-19 decrease

HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

New cases, hospitalizations and mortality associated with COVID-19 decrease

QCOSTARICA - Epidemiological week 40 that spanned from October...
Read more

San Jose, Costa Rica in 1950

COSTA RICA RETRO - This is how San José...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 13: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Wednesday, October 13, vehicles with...
Read more

“Stealthing” could land you up to 12 years in jail in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Removing the condom without the consent of...
Read more

Another hit to the pocket! Gasoline prices to rise again

QCOSTARICA - As if the nine increases for the...
Read more

Defensoria demands elimination of sanitary vehicle restrictions

QCOSTARICA - Once again, the sanitary vehicle restrictions are...
Read more

Costa Rica gvt signs decree that imposes mandatory vaccination

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado signed this...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Epidemiological week 40 that spanned from October 3 to 9 was a much-welcomed relief from the last couple of months, as we saw a drop in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

For week 40, the Ministry of Health reported 9,333 news cases of COVID-19, down from the 2,490 cases during week 39 that spanned from September 26 to October 2. This represents a decrease of 25.3% from week to week.

- Advertisement -

The new cases curve has been declining for at least three weeks. The daily average of new cases in the last week was 1,333.

For Tuesday, October 12, the Ministry of Health reported 1,319 new cases, bringing the accumulated cases since the first in March 2020 to 547,914, of which 464,073 people (85%) have recovered. The number of people with active cases is 77,123 (14%).

With regard to deaths the week 40, 200 deaths were reported, while, down from the 227 deaths reported the week earlier, representing a decrease of 11.9% in the mortality of one week to another and dropping the daily average to 28 people who lose their lives related to the COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

59% of the deaths of epidemiological week 40 were registered in the age group 65 years and over, 28.5% in the age group 50 to 64 years, and 12.5% ​​from 18 to 49 years. There were no deaths in minors.

As of October 12, the country has accumulated 6,718 deaths related to COVID-19.

During epidemiological week 40, the average number of hospitalized cases also dropped to 1,241, while the average for week 39 was 1,330 admitted cases, showing a decrease of 6.7% in total hospitalizations.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, October 12, the Ministry of Health reported 1,120 people in hospital, of which 392 were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSan Jose, Costa Rica in 1950
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

San Jose, Costa Rica in 1950

COSTA RICA RETRO - This is how San José was in...
Read more

Costa Rica gvt signs decree that imposes mandatory vaccination

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado signed this Monday the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Sports

5,000 vaccinated fans will be able to cheers on La Sele on Sunday

QCOSTARICA -  La Sele, Costa Rica's national team, will...
Health

COVID-19 cases decrease in Costa Rica, but the last wee records the highest number of deaths

QCOSTARICA - While Costa Rica is seeing a decline...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.