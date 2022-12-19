Monday 19 December 2022
type here...
Search

San José is sixth with the highest cost of living in Latin America

Living in Costa Rica's capital is more expensive than in 84% of the cities in the region; cheaper than in 57% of cities in the World.

NationalNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

San José is sixth with the highest cost of living in Latin America

QCOSTARICA - With 111 points, Costa Rica's capital city,...
Read more

“00”with the series 773 is the winning number of the Gordo Navideño

QCOSTARICA - "00" with the series 773 is the...
Read more

Sansa brings back Nicaragua flight

QCOSTARICA - On Friday, December 16, Costa Rican airline...
Read more

Gold: What’s in Store for 2023?

Gold enthusiasts are looking to a bright 2023 for...
Read more

COVID-19 cases continue to rise

QCOSTARICA - Despite most of us going about our...
Read more

Costa Rica will close 2022 with 4.4% growth but will drop in 2023

QCOSTARICA - The economic growth projections for Costa Rica...
Read more

Six US states have legalized online casinos – can you name them?

In 2018, the US Supreme Court struck down PASPA...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢583.96 Buy

¢593.66 Sell

17 December 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – With 111 points, Costa Rica’s capital city, San José, is ranked sixth with the highest cost of living in Latin America in the Expatistan Cost of Living Index.

A view of La Sabana, in Costa Rica’s capital city of San José

To calculate each city’s Price Index value, Expatistan starts by assigning a value of 100 to a central reference city (that happens to be Prague). Once the reference point has been established, the Price Index value of every other city in the database is calculated by comparing their cost of living to the cost of living in Prague.

Therefore, if a city has a Price Index of 134, that means that living there is 34% more expensive than living in Prague.

- Advertisement -

To do this, prices of everyday products and services such as food, housing, clothing, transportation, personal care, entertainment, and public services are analyzed.

The Teatro Nacional in downtown San José

In the case of Costa Rica, the estimated cost of living, current as of Dec 2022, in the capital city is just over ¢798,000 colones for a single person and ¢1.8 million colones (US$1,338 and US$3,020, respectively at the current exchange rate) for a family of four.

This makes the cost of living in San José more expensive than in 84% of the 32 Latin American cities analyzed.

In this sense, it is 28% more expensive than Mexico City, Mexico, and 97% more expensive than Bogotá, Colombia, but less expensive than Panama City (Panama).

However, the cost of living in San José, Costa Rica, is cheaper than in 57% of cities in the World.

The Cayman Islands, Bahamas, and Barbados have the cities with the highest cost of living in the region, while Brazil and Colombia have the cheapest cities to live in.

The color of each marker corresponds with the cost of living in the city red markers show more expensive cities green ones show cheaper cities
- Advertisement -

The cities with the highest cost of living in Expatistan’s Latin America:

  1. Grand Cayman (Cayman Islands) 259
  2. Nassau (Bahamas) 185
  3. Bridgetown (Barbados) 144
  4. Montevideo (Uruguay) 131
  5. Panama City (Panama) 117
  6. San Jose, (Costa Rica) 111
  7. Caracas (Venezuela) 98
  8. Santiago (Chile) 96
  9. Guatemala City (Guatemala) 95
  10. Monterrey (Mexico) 95
  11. São Paulo (Brazil) 93
  12. San Salvador (El Salvador) 92
  13. Georgetown (Guyana) 90
  14. Quito (Ecuador) 89
  15.  Mexico City (Mexico) 88
  16. Brasília (Brazil) 87
  17. Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) 87
  18. Guayaquil (Ecuador) 82
  19. Queretaro (Mexico) 82
  20. Belo Horizonte (Brazil) 81
  21. Lima (Peru) 79
  22. Curitiba (Brazil) 79
  23. Guadalajara (Mexico) 78
  24. Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 75
  25. Puebla (Mexico) 74
  26. La Paz (Bolivia) 67
  27. Piracicaba (Brazil) 66
  28. Veracruz (Mexico) 65
  29. Guarulhos (Brazil) 62
  30. Asunción (Paraguay) 62
  31. Bogotá (Colombia) 58
  32. Cali (Colombia) 54

What is Expatistan?
Expatistan is a cost of living calculator that allows you to compare the cost of living between cities around the world. The comparisons allow you to get a better understanding of the cost of living of any city before you move there.

Click here for the list of all the cities in Expatistan.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article“00”with the series 773 is the winning number of the Gordo Navideño
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 cases continue to rise

QCOSTARICA - Despite most of us going about our daily post-pandemic...
Read more

Legalizing recreational marijuana will not reduce illicit trafficking or consumers

QCOSTARICA - The Policía de Control de Drogas (PCD) - Drug...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Travel

Sansa brings back Nicaragua flight

QCOSTARICA - On Friday, December 16, Costa Rican airline...
Health

Five months of monkeypox in Costa Rica: Is there local transmission?

QCOSTARICA - Monday marked five months since the Ministry...
Paying the bills