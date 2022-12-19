The jackpot is ¢6.8 billion colones in five different issues.

QCOSTARICA – “00” with the series 773 is the winning number of the Gordo Navideño draw Sunday night.

Esmeralda Britton, President of the Junta Protección Social (JPS) – Costa Rica’s lottery – , commented that the winning number was distributed in various parts of the country.

Number “06” with series 372 was second prize with ¢160 million per issue and number “08” with series 673 was third prize with ¢80 million per issue.

The first consolation draw will be on December 24 and the second will be on December 31.

Costa Rican lottery tickets are printed in series from 000 to 999, with numbers from 00 to 99. There are many winners. The full jackpot is paid to the winning number and series.

