San Juan de Dios refers emergencies to other hospitals

QCOSTARICA – The San Juan de Dios Hospital reached the maximum occupancy in the emergency service Tuesday morning, which forced patients to be referred to other hospitals, mainly the Hospitals Mexico and Calderón Guardia.

The information provided by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) indicates that the capacity is both in the care of patients for covid-19 and for other pathologies.

“We coordinated with the Medical Management, the Health Services Network Directorate, the Center for Attention to Emergencies and Disasters (CAED) and communications from the CCSS, the referral of patients from 8 in the morning to 11 in the morning,” said María Eugenia Villalta, medical director, in a statement.

At the same time, she added that they reviewing discharges to enable beds for the people they have in emergencies.

The CCSS assured that all possible efforts are being made to make use of the available resources, both to serve those affected by the pandemic and for any other user.

Weeks ago, it was regional hospitals such as San Carlos and La Anexión de Nicoya that sent patients with covid-19 to centers in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), given the increase in infections in those areas.

In the first 20 days of August alone, 141 patients were transferred from the north to the Central Valley.

The situation shows the pandemic peak that the country is going through, which translates into a high number of hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 1,180 covid patients (of which 450 were in an ICU), the majority in public hospitals like the San Juan de Dios.

