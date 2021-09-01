Wednesday 1 September 2021
Fuels are cheaper starting today, Sept 1

EconomyFuel PricesHQ
By Rico
Fuels are cheaper starting today, Sept 1

QCOSTARICA – September kicks off with good news, lower fuel prices.

Today, Wednesday, September 1, fuels are cheaper, as the reduction approved last month took effect, following seven consecutive price hikes from the beginning of the year.

In general, gasoline fell between ¢9 and ¢10 colones per liter.

The new prices at the pumps this morning are:

  • Super ¢741 colones per liter, a drop of ¢10 colones
  • Plus or Regular ¢718 colones per liter, a drop of ¢9 colones
  • Diesel ¢589 colones per liter, a reduction of ¢9 colones.

According to the Regulatory Authority (Aresep), a drop in international oil prices, the exchange rate and the tariff lag, which is updated every 2 months in accordance with the current methodology, are the reasons for the price drop.

In Costa Rica, the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (RECOPE) – the Costa Rican refinery that refines nothing – imports finished products for distribution to gasoline stations across the country. The prices are fixed and the same at all pumps.

See here all fuel prices at the official RECOPE website.

