Sanitary vehicle restriction is extended until February 28

QCOSTARICA – The Government of Carlos Alvarado announced Saturday afternoon the continuation of the current sanitary vehicle restrictions to the end of February.

The vehicular restrictions will continue to be applied at night from midnight to 5:00 am countrywide, while the daytime, from 5 am to midnight, applies only on weekdays in the downtown area of the city of San Jose, bordered by the Circunvalacion.

Also, for the second half of February, the capacity and the business hours, among others, will continue as they currently apply.

In addition, cultural and sporting events may be held with the public, in accordance with the already established health protocols, that is, 80% capacity for activities with voluntary verification of the QR code and 40% without said review for those who do not request it. to your visitors.

Regarding the capacity of people standing on buses, contemplated in the protocol of the Public Transport Council (CTP), this did increase to 100%. Also, starting this Monday, February 14, the Costa Rican Railway Institute (Incofer) will have the authorization of the Ministry of Health to increase the number of people standing on its trains, according to the type of wagon and the health guidelines.

Despite a slight decrease in the number of new cases daily, after six consecutive weeks on the rise, the government chose not to relax further the sanitary measures.

