Sunday 13 February 2022
type here...
Search

Sanitary vehicle restriction is extended until February 28

Night will continue from 12 midnight to 5 am throughout the country; while the daytime applied only weekdays in San Jose center

HealthRedaqted
By Rico
The continued vehicle restrictions aim to mitigate infections and hospital saturation due to the imminent entry into Costa Rica of the delta variant of the new coronavirus, which is more transmissible
Paying the bills

Latest

Sanitary vehicle restriction is extended until February 28

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Carlos Alvarado announced Saturday...
Read more

Costa Rica tracks if there are Costa Ricans in Ukraine

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Chancellery is trying to confirm...
Read more

Reduced to four months interval between second and third doses of covid-19 vaccine

QCOSTARICA - Taking into account the epidemiological situation, the...
Read more

Route 27 closed Sunday morning for the El Gran Fondo Andrey Amador

QCOSTARICA - The Ruta 27, Ruta 34 (road to...
Read more

Increase of false covid-19 tests at airports alarms the tourism sector

QCOSTARICA - An increase in recent days of international...
Read more

Jennifer Segura resigns from ‘Noticias Repretel’

Q MAGAZINE - "Hello! I want to tell you....
Read more

Figueres: ‘Rodrigo Chaves follows the example of Trump and Bolsonaro’

QCOSTARICA - Former president Osé María Figueres Olsen, presidential...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Government of Carlos Alvarado announced Saturday afternoon the continuation of the current sanitary vehicle restrictions to the end of February.

Costa Rica will continue the sanitary vehicle restrictions unchanged for the second half of February. Casa Presidencial

The vehicular restrictions will continue to be applied at night from midnight to 5:00 am countrywide, while the daytime, from 5 am to midnight, applies only on weekdays in the downtown area of the city of San Jose, bordered by the Circunvalacion.

Also, for the second half of February, the capacity and the business hours, among others, will continue as they currently apply.

- Advertisement -

In addition, cultural and sporting events may be held with the public, in accordance with the already established health protocols, that is, 80% capacity for activities with voluntary verification of the QR code and 40% without said review for those who do not request it. to your visitors.

Regarding the capacity of people standing on buses, contemplated in the protocol of the Public Transport Council (CTP), this did increase to 100%. Also, starting this Monday, February 14, the Costa Rican Railway Institute (Incofer) will have the authorization of the Ministry of Health to increase the number of people standing on its trains, according to the type of wagon and the health guidelines.

Despite a slight decrease in the number of new cases daily, after six consecutive weeks on the rise, the government chose not to relax further the sanitary measures.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica tracks if there are Costa Ricans in Ukraine
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Sanitary vehicle restriction is suspended to Monday for Elections

QCOSTARICA - Due to the national elections on Sunday, February 6,...
Read more

Vehicle restrictions suspended due to elections

QCOSTARICA - The vehicular restrictions will be suspended for four days,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Sala IV: “It is not unconstitutional to ask for a QR code on private sites”

QCOSTARIAC - While the government's plan to mandate the...
Farandula

Catalina Freer has said “NO” to Playboy several times

Q MAGAZINE - Catalina (Cata) Freer, former participant of...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.