Sunday 13 February 2022
Costa Rica tracks if there are Costa Ricans in Ukraine

In the wake of the high state of tension between Russia and Ukraine, countries around the world called on their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Front PageDiplomacyHQ
By Q Costa Rica
Costa Rica tracks if there are Costa Ricans in Ukraine

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s Chancellery is trying to confirm whether there are Costa Ricans residing in or passing through Ukraine, given international alerts of a possible invasion by Russian military forces in that country.

In the wake of the high state of tension between Russia and Ukraine, countries around the world called on their citizens to leave Ukraine.

This was confirmed this Saturday by the Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores y Culto (Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

Costa Rica does not have diplomatic representation in Ukraine. However, through the Moscow Embassy and Consulate, it seeks to confirm the presence of Costa Ricans in Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry stated that if there are Costa Ricans in Ukraine, the recommendation for them is to stay informed through the local authorities.

Dozens of countries such as the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia Germany, Spain and Italy have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine urgently, in the face of growing threats of military conflict, fearing a Russian invasion at any moment, despite Moscow’s denial of any intention of a military intervention.

Since November Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine.

 

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

