Sansa brings back Nicaragua flight

QCOSTARICA – On Friday, December 16, Costa Rican airline Sansa returns to Nicaragua, starting the beginning of three weekly flights between San Jose (SJO) and Managua (MGA). Costa Rica and Nicaragua route from the Juan Santamaría airport.

The flights will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, leaving San Jose at 9:00 am and arriving in Managua at 10:15 am; the return leaves Managua at 11:00 am and arrives in San Jost at 12:15 pm.

- Advertisement -

“At AERIS, as an interested manager of the Juan Santamaría International Airport, we celebrate the expansion of our strategic partner, SANSA, with the opening of its first international route, a milestone that is extremely important for Costa Rica,” said Ricardo Hernández, General Director of AERIS.

The inaugural flight departed at 9:00 am in a Cessna Grand aircraft in which approximately 12 passengers.

“At SANSA we feel extremely happy to be able to operate this direct route to the Nicaraguan capital, with a flight that is fast, comfortable and easy,” said Mario Zamora, Sansa’s general manager.

The price of the tickets start at US$260 dollars, one way, with taxes included and can be purchased on the airline’s website.

The last connection between San Jose – Managua was in March 2020, when at that time there was a daily flight.

- Advertisement -

The airline plans to continue with the expansion of international routes in 2023, where the connection with Bocas del Toro, Panama will be inaugurated.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related