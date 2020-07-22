Wednesday, 22 July 2020
DONATE
RedaqtedNationalSanta Ana

Santa Ana demonstrate in front of Carlos Alvarado’s house; President comes out and talks with them

Rico
By Rico
14
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvarado was greeted Tuesday morning by a group of local merchants who had gathered outside his home in Santa Ana, the government’s action to keep their businesses closed.

Presidential dialogue. An informal chat between the leaders of the protesters and President Carlos Alvarado outside his home in Santa Ana Tuesday morning

The small group, with various banners and masks or face shields, came to ask the president to allow businesses to open to revive the economy.

They brought a document in which they agree to comply with a strict protocol to avoid COVID-19 infections and request that the amount they pay for permits or other payments they must make be temporarily reduced.

- paying the bills -

President Carlos Alvarado takes the time to talk to the leaders of the protesters gathered outside his home Tuesday morning

They argued that in recent months they have had to fire workers and, furthermore, they have not been able to pay off various debts due to the closing of the businesses.

“All the merchants in Santa Ana are gathered here (outside Alvarado’s house) for the same cause, which is the opening of shops and the support of the government (…).

“We do not see the light, every day there are more closings, more accumulated charges, more layoffs, we ask for help and if we have to invest in stricter protocols we do it,” explained one of the businesswomen who attended the demonstration.

Outside the president’s house in Santa Ana

- paying the bills -

Carlos Alvarado, before heading to Casa Presidencial in Zapote, did speak for several minutes with the group’s representatives. In addition, he also accepted the documents they had for him.

Outside the president’s house in Santa Ana

The movement was peaceful and those present kept their social distance. They also used safety face coverings and carried alcohol gel.

Currently, in the cantons that remain on an orange alert, which includes Santa Ana, only businesses deemed essential services and home delivery, that is, without people entering the shops, can operate.

This measure has been applied since July 18 in several cantons of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) and will be in force, at least, until the end of the month.

In San Ramon

- paying the bills --

This Monday there were also demonstrations in Upala and Pococí, by citizens asking for the reopening of their businesses. In addition, representatives of gyms, barbershops and beauty salons made a peaceful protest in front of the Casa Presidencial, carrying the same message.

Previous articleCOVID-19 in Costa Rica: 277 new cases Tuesday; government calls for dialogue and calm to sectors that demand reactivation
Next articleSan Jose Airport ready to receive tourists from the US, Canada and Europe
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

San Jose Airport ready to receive tourists from the US, Canada and Europe

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), in San Jose, says...
Read more

Santa Ana demonstrate in front of Carlos Alvarado’s house; President comes out and talks with them

Redaqted Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvarado was greeted Tuesday morning by a group...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Vehicle restriction for the weekend of Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) As we close the week under the "hammer", a reminder of the vehicular restrictions this weekend, Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19,...
Read more
National

Canatur: With the opening of borders tourists will come, but only 5% of those before

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica will open airports on August 1 to tourists, but the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur) estimates that the arrivals will be...
Health

Costa Rica will resume phase 2 of reopening at GAM on Monday; resumption of flights on deck for August 1

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) will return, next Monday, July 20, to phase 2 of the reopening process that allows the operation of...
Health

Use of masks mandatory at bus stops

Q Costa Rica -
Starting today Saturday, July 18, the use of masks or face shields is mandatory at all bus stops. The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas,...
Redaqted

Santa Ana demonstrate in front of Carlos Alvarado’s house; President comes out and talks with them

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvarado was greeted Tuesday morning by a group of local merchants who had gathered outside his home in Santa Ana, the...
Trends

Science in Latin America and Tech Investments in Cannabis: Any Results

Carter Maddox -
Whereas North America is one of the wealthiest parts of the world, Latin America still suffers from the economic crisis, unemployment and low level...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA