Monday, 3 August 2020
DONATE
HealthHQ

Santa Ana mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Gerardo Oviedo is one of three mayors calling for business reopening tested positive for COVID-19

Rico
By Rico
12
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Municipality of Santa Ana reported on Sunday night that the mayor, Gerardo Oviedo,  tested positive for COVID-19.

Gerardo Oviedo is one of three mayors calling for business reopening tested positive for COVID-19

Oviedo met last Friday with the mayors of Escazú, Arnoldo Barahona, and of Mora, Alfonso Jiménez, to unite in defying the central government to allow businesses in their jurisdictions operate without the restrictions established by the government during the “closed phase” (August 10 to 21) of August.

With the mayor of Santa Ana affected by the virus, the mayors of Escazú and Mora will also have to be quarantined.

- paying the bills -

“The mayor is in an optimal state of health, complying with the protocol and the home isolation measures established by the health authorities.

“Once the information was received, we proceeded with the identification and preventive isolation of the group of people who had direct contact with him,” said the Municipality of Santa Ana.

Barahona confirmed that the meeting was held in at Escazu Municipal Palace, which was disinfected last Saturday and that he has not been notified and that he is not worried at all, since the meeting was held under the strictest protocols.

“I have not been notified (…) I am not worried at all, the meeting was under the strictest protocols you can imagine, everyone with a mask, we were six in a room for 20 people.

The rebellion has begun: Escazu, Santa Ana and Mora evaluate lifting restrictions

- paying the bills -

The three municipal leaders are urging the government to request that businesses not be closed for 12 days in August, as established by the Ministry of Health in the territories with an orange alert.

 

Previous articleThe rebellion has begun: Escazu, Santa Ana and Mora evaluate lifting restrictions
Next articleCOVID-19 in Costa Rica: 788 new cases Sunday; 26-year-old dies and a 14-year-old in ICU
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOST READ

Front Page

Why do so many in Costa Rica resist stopping the party?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Those who have chosen to minimize social contact roll their eyes when they hear or read someone who says "what pandemic?". Those who...
Read more
Opinion

President has to act quickly on tourist insurance requirements

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) OPINION - Today, August 1, is an important day. The day that Costa Rica's international airports reopen to the much-needed tourists that is...
Escazu

The rebellion has begun: Escazu, Santa Ana and Mora evaluate lifting restrictions

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The municipalities of Escazú, Santa Ana, and Mora would allow their businesses to operate without the restrictions established by the government during the...
HQ

Second suspect arrested in murder of María Luisa Cedeño

Q Costa Rica -
The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) confirmed the arrest of a second suspect in the murder of anesthesiologist María Luisa Cedeño Quesada, on...
Rico's Digest

Sharing the road with cyclists

Rico -
(Rico's Digest) Our friend Joan Ritchie Dewar posted photos of what we all who were out with our vehicles this weekend experienced. "It's like dodging...
Travel

Non-Canadian, EU or UK citizens with new entry rules for Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Travelers who are not citizens of countries authorized to fly to Costa Rica for now, such as U.S. citizens, will be able to...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA