Santa Ana mayor tests positive for COVID-19

(QCOSTARICA) The Municipality of Santa Ana reported on Sunday night that the mayor, Gerardo Oviedo, tested positive for COVID-19.

Oviedo met last Friday with the mayors of Escazú, Arnoldo Barahona, and of Mora, Alfonso Jiménez, to unite in defying the central government to allow businesses in their jurisdictions operate without the restrictions established by the government during the “closed phase” (August 10 to 21) of August.

With the mayor of Santa Ana affected by the virus, the mayors of Escazú and Mora will also have to be quarantined.

“The mayor is in an optimal state of health, complying with the protocol and the home isolation measures established by the health authorities.

“Once the information was received, we proceeded with the identification and preventive isolation of the group of people who had direct contact with him,” said the Municipality of Santa Ana.

Barahona confirmed that the meeting was held in at Escazu Municipal Palace, which was disinfected last Saturday and that he has not been notified and that he is not worried at all, since the meeting was held under the strictest protocols.

“I have not been notified (…) I am not worried at all, the meeting was under the strictest protocols you can imagine, everyone with a mask, we were six in a room for 20 people.

The three municipal leaders are urging the government to request that businesses not be closed for 12 days in August, as established by the Ministry of Health in the territories with an orange alert.