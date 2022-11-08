Tuesday 8 November 2022
type here...
Search

Schaller and son confirmed dead after plane crash off Costa Rica

His company RSG Group shared the tragic news in a statement on Friday

NationalRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

New adjustment in fuel prices this week!

QCOSTARICA - Good news for users of premium or...
Read more

Schaller and son confirmed dead after plane crash off Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Rainer Schaller, the founder of CEO of...
Read more

Air France increases its weekly flights between San José and Paris

QCOSTARICA - Starting December 10, Air France will operate...
Read more

Cost of living in Costa Rica continues to drop!

QCOSTARICA - The cost of living in Costa Rica...
Read more

Costa Rica, the country in Latin America where more households report always having money to buy food

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica ranks first in the list...
Read more

Treasury authorized a reduction in the payment of the Marchamo for more than 60,000 vehicles

QCOSTARICA - If you have yet to pay the...
Read more

MOPT Minister in “hot seat” over RTV

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Public Works and Transportation...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢614.30 Buy

¢622.41 Sell

08 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Rainer Schaller, the founder of CEO of RSG Group, whose outlets include Gold’s Gym and McFit, and his son, have been confirmed dead after a plane crash off Costa Rica late last month.

Five Germans, including fitness entrepreneur Rainer Schaller, and a Swiss pilot were onboard when it crashed off the coast of Costa Rica.

The nine-seat Italian-made Piaggio P180 Avanti plane disappeared from radar just off Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast on October 21.

On board, the downed plane was also Schaller’s life partner, Christiane Schikorsky, their daughter, a work colleague, and the pilot, who are still among the missing.

Schaller’s RSG Group has 21 fitness, lifestyle and fashion brands that operates in 48 countries
- Advertisement -

In a statement released on Friday, following the determination by Costa Rican authorities, The RSG Group confirmed the identity of the two bodies recovered were that of Schaller and his son.

“Today, it is with great dismay that we share the news that Rainer Schaller and his son have been identified as the deceased from the plane crash off the coast of Costa Rica,” the company said in the statement.

The aircraft, which took off from Palenque, a Mexican city popular with tourists for its archaeological ruins, two hours and 41 minutes before it lost communication with the guiding control tower near Limon, disappeared from radar as it was heading to Limon airport.

Wreckage thought to be from a plane has been recovered

In the search and rescue efforts, rescuers came across the bodies of one adult and one child who had been found in the water, along with several pieces of luggage and plane wreckage.

Search and rescue operations continued to focus on a site about 28 kilometers off the coast from the Limon airport on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica.

Rescue teams in Costa Rica searched for the wreckage of the small plane that crashed off the Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast

Public Security Minister Jorge Torres said it appeared the plane hit the water hard.

- Advertisement -

Costa Rican authorities ended the search on Tuesday, November 1, nearly two weeks after it crashed.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleAir France increases its weekly flights between San José and Paris
Next articleNew adjustment in fuel prices this week!
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Air France increases its weekly flights between San José and Paris

QCOSTARICA - Starting December 10, Air France will operate five weekly...
Read more

Cost of living in Costa Rica continues to drop!

QCOSTARICA - The cost of living in Costa Rica registered a...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Costa Rica registers a total of fourteen cases of monkeypox

QCOSTARICA  - The Ministry of Health reported on Friday...
Trends

The Best Casinos To Visit In Costa Rica In 2022

Looking for the best casinos to visit in Costa...
Paying the bills