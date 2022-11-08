New adjustment in fuel prices this week!

QCOSTARICA – Good news for users of premium or super gasoline and diesel, not so much for users of regular or plus 91, with the latest adjustment in fuel prices approved on Monday by the regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP).

As early as tomorrow, Wednesday, if the approval is published today in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta, fuel prices at the pumps will:

Super gasoline will drop ¢56 colones, from the current ¢851 to ¢795 per liter

from the current ¢851 to ¢795 per liter Diesel will drop ¢43 colones, from the current ¢867 to ¢824 per liter

from the current ¢867 to ¢824 per liter Regular will increase ¢28 colones, from the current ¢811 to ¢839 per liter

- Advertisement -

This will be the first time in the country’s history that regular gasoline will be more expensive than super.

There will also be a significant reduction in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), in all formats, used in the majority of kitchens across the country.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related