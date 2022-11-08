Tuesday 8 November 2022
type here...
Search

New adjustment in fuel prices this week!

Super and diesel fuel drop in prices, regular goes up, possibly as early as this Wednesday

EconomyFuel PricesThe Third Column
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

New adjustment in fuel prices this week!

QCOSTARICA - Good news for users of premium or...
Read more

Schaller and son confirmed dead after plane crash off Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Rainer Schaller, the founder of CEO of...
Read more

Air France increases its weekly flights between San José and Paris

QCOSTARICA - Starting December 10, Air France will operate...
Read more

Cost of living in Costa Rica continues to drop!

QCOSTARICA - The cost of living in Costa Rica...
Read more

Costa Rica, the country in Latin America where more households report always having money to buy food

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica ranks first in the list...
Read more

Treasury authorized a reduction in the payment of the Marchamo for more than 60,000 vehicles

QCOSTARICA - If you have yet to pay the...
Read more

MOPT Minister in “hot seat” over RTV

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Public Works and Transportation...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢614.30 Buy

¢622.41 Sell

08 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Good news for users of premium or super gasoline and diesel, not so much for users of regular or plus 91, with the latest adjustment in fuel prices approved on Monday by the regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP).

As early as tomorrow, Wednesday, if the approval is published today in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta, fuel prices at the pumps will:

  • Super gasoline will drop ¢56 colones, from the current ¢851 to ¢795 per liter
  • Diesel will drop ¢43 colones, from the current ¢867 to ¢824 per liter
  • Regular will increase ¢28 colones, from the current ¢811 to ¢839 per liter
- Advertisement -

This will be the first time in the country’s history that regular gasoline will be more expensive than super.

There will also be a significant reduction in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), in all formats, used in the majority of kitchens across the country.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSchaller and son confirmed dead after plane crash off Costa Rica
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Legislator working on initiative to close RECOPE

QCOSTARICA - To put an end to the abuses of the...
Read more

Higher gas prices at the pumps starting today

QCOSTARICA - Dig a little deeper into your pockets as November...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Consumption

Cost of living in Costa Rica continues to drop!

QCOSTARICA - The cost of living in Costa Rica...
Fuel Prices

New adjustment in fuel prices this week!

QCOSTARICA - Good news for users of premium or...
Paying the bills